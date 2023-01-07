SHINee Minho Hong Kong Fanmeeting : Date, tickets, price, where to buy, and all you need to know

SHINee member Minho will be holding his first ever solo fan meeting in Hong Kong in February, and ticket details for the same are out now.

Tickets for 2023 Best Choi’s: Minho Lucky Choi’s In Hong Kong will be available via the KKTIX website from January 11, 2023. The event will be held on February 5, 2023, at the AsiaWorld-Summit.

Held as part of his Asia tour, the Hong Kong fan meeting ticket prices will range from HKD $680 (87 USD) to $1,580 (202 USD).

The highest-priced ticket holders will also be eligible to receive signed posters and photocards from the idol.

The CHASE singer began his first ever fan-meeting tour as a solo artist in Korea in December 2022. He will be heading to Manila, Philippines, on January 28 to greet his fans there before the Honor Kong stop.

Minho becomes last SHINee member to make solo debut, reveals he felt healthy competition

Choi Min-ho, better known as Minho, made his highly anticipated solo debut on December 12, with the song CHASE, the lead single for the album of the same name.

The rapper was the last member of SHINee to release his own music. Taemin made his solo debut in 2014, followed by the late Jonghyun in 2015, while Key and Onew both released individual projects in 2018.

Speaking about being the last one and the pressure that comes with it, in an NME interview, Min-ho said:

"There is a bit of a healthy competition [in SHINee], of motivating and almost instigating each other to try hard and evolve as artists”

He added:

"I kind of like the pressure. I feel like that kind of drive allowed me to create the work that came out.”

Moreover, the fact that all the members' debut albums - Ace, Base, Face, Voice and Chase, follow the same sound pattern, is a testament to the group's teamwork and bond.

The album CHASE comes with six tracks led by the eponymous title track, as well as b-sides Prove it, Choice, and the previously released, Heartbreak. The two songs Runaway and Waterfall were collaborations with rapper GEMINI and singer Lim Kim.

Minho's acting and other projects

Apart from being an all-rounder on stage, the 31-year-old idol has also proved his mettle in acting since making his debut as an actor in 2010.

His first role was in the show The Pianist where he played a character named Oh Je-ro. Since then, he has starred in popular K-dramas, including To The Beautiful You and Hwarang.

He also featured in the war film Battle of Jangsari and recently in the Netflix drama The Fabulous, alongside Chae Soo-bin.

Minho will next be seen hosting the 32nd Seoul Music Awards with Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Kim Il Joong on January 19 at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

He is also part of the cast forTVING’s upcoming variety television show Ticketing With Two Feet, which will be released on January 20.

