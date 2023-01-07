Create

SHINee Minho Hong Kong Fanmeeting : Date, tickets, price, where to buy, and all you need to know

By Avani Acharya
Modified Jan 07, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Minho (Image via Twitter/@SHINee)
Minho (Image via Twitter/@SHINee)

SHINee member Minho will be holding his first ever solo fan meeting in Hong Kong in February, and ticket details for the same are out now.

Tickets for 2023 Best Choi’s: Minho Lucky Choi’s In Hong Kong will be available via the KKTIX website from January 11, 2023. The event will be held on February 5, 2023, at the AsiaWorld-Summit.

2023 BEST CHOI's : MINHO LUCKY CHOI's IN HONG KONG💎 Lucky moment with MINHO🥰Let's meet at LUCKY CHOI's IN HONG KONG〰️ 📆2/5 SUN 7PM (HKT)📍AsiaWorld-Summit 🎫Ticket Open : 1/11 WED 11AM (HKT)🔗KKTIX.com #SHINee #MINHO#2023_BEST_CHOIs_MINHO #LUCKY_CHOIs https://t.co/nnnMG1fv69

Held as part of his Asia tour, the Hong Kong fan meeting ticket prices will range from HKD $680 (87 USD) to $1,580 (202 USD).

The highest-priced ticket holders will also be eligible to receive signed posters and photocards from the idol.

The CHASE singer began his first ever fan-meeting tour as a solo artist in Korea in December 2022. He will be heading to Manila, Philippines, on January 28 to greet his fans there before the Honor Kong stop.

Minho becomes last SHINee member to make solo debut, reveals he felt healthy competition

Choi Min-ho, better known as Minho, made his highly anticipated solo debut on December 12, with the song CHASE, the lead single for the album of the same name.

The rapper was the last member of SHINee to release his own music. Taemin made his solo debut in 2014, followed by the late Jonghyun in 2015, while Key and Onew both released individual projects in 2018.

MINHO 민호 ‘놓아줘 (Chase)’ MVyoutu.be/UaWcBFYKTT4#민호 #MINHO#샤이니 #SHINee#CHASE https://t.co/Moc2gMyIP7

Speaking about being the last one and the pressure that comes with it, in an NME interview, Min-ho said:

"There is a bit of a healthy competition [in SHINee], of motivating and almost instigating each other to try hard and evolve as artists”

He added:

"I kind of like the pressure. I feel like that kind of drive allowed me to create the work that came out.”
@/smpfloor_official덕후 과몰입하게 만드는 민호 피지컬😳#MINHO #민호 '#놓아줘 (#Chase)' Performance Video (Wide Ver.) Highlight 1instagram.com/reel/CnB4lGXgc…#민호 #minho #최민호 #CHASE https://t.co/i8PaVFRi7F

Moreover, the fact that all the members' debut albums - Ace, Base, Face, Voice and Chase, follow the same sound pattern, is a testament to the group's teamwork and bond.

The album CHASE comes with six tracks led by the eponymous title track, as well as b-sides Prove it, Choice, and the previously released, Heartbreak. The two songs Runaway and Waterfall were collaborations with rapper GEMINI and singer Lim Kim.

Minho's acting and other projects

114 days, Minho in "The pianist" #MinhoBogoshipda #SHINee #언제나샤월의희망_최민호#Minho https://t.co/hpQGspGOZx

Apart from being an all-rounder on stage, the 31-year-old idol has also proved his mettle in acting since making his debut as an actor in 2010.

His first role was in the show The Pianist where he played a character named Oh Je-ro. Since then, he has starred in popular K-dramas, including To The Beautiful You and Hwarang.

#CHOIMINHO has captured attention with his acting transformation in the Netflix series ‘The Fabulous’! The show has made the Top 10 list in 24 regions around the world, proving its global popularity!bit.ly/3G4gPns#최민호#더패뷸러스 #TheFabulous#샤이니 #SHINee https://t.co/RsgGOGjXTD

He also featured in the war film Battle of Jangsari and recently in the Netflix drama The Fabulous, alongside Chae Soo-bin.

Minho will next be seen hosting the 32nd Seoul Music Awards with Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Kim Il Joong on January 19 at KSPO Dome in Seoul.

He is also part of the cast forTVING’s upcoming variety television show Ticketing With Two Feet, which will be released on January 20.

Quick Links

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...