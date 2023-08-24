"Shivers everywhere": Fans go feral as NewJeans is set to release OST Beautiful Restriction for Netflix's K-drama A Time Called You

Netflix's upcoming heartfelt K-drama A Time Called You unveiled its official trailer on August 24, 2023, leaving fans moved. An exciting update emerged about the rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans with the trailer's release. They are currently making waves globally and have lent their voices to the series with the song Beautiful Restriction.

This collaboration has brought immense joy to the fans of K-pop and K-drama as the two worlds intertwined. The cast of A Time Called You features Ahn Hyo-seop from the drama Business Proposal, Jeon Yeo-been from Vincenzo, joined by Kang Hoon from Little Women, taking on the lead roles.

NewJeans ready to release their first-ever K-drama OST with A Time Called You

A Time Called You intricately weaves a time-travel narrative, following the journey of Han Joon-hee, a girl who goes back in time to reunite with her boyfriend, Ko Yeon-jun, whom she tragically lost in an accident a year prior. Struggling to move on, she seizes the opportunity to relive her high school years and rekindle her relationship with her lost love by traveling back to 1998.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been portray dual roles in the drama, embodying characters Nam Shi-heon/Yeon-jun and Kwon Min-joo/Joon-hee, respectively. Jung In-kyu, played by Kang Hoon, becomes entangled in this intricate dynamic, forming a love triangle as he falls for Joon-hee/Min-joo. The highly anticipated drama will premiere on September 8, 2023.

The series' title alone, A Time Called You, glows in the dark with a profound meaning, and its impact will only be elevated further by the soulful vocals of NewJeans' members. Right from the outset of the trailer, viewers are serenaded by member Hanni's voice, as she lends her vocals for most of the part to the OST Beautiful Restriction.

This notable contribution even caused her to trend on Twitter, marking a significant milestone in the group's career. For NewJeans, this marks a momentous achievement, as it's their first-ever OST for a K-drama. This beautiful song is a remake of Kim Jong-seo's 1996 track of the same name.

The drama's trailer encapsulates numerous endearing and heavy moments shared between the protagonists as they traverse love across the bounds of time. The anticipation is visible as audiences eagerly await to discover how this time-defying love story will unfold.

Fans of the group NewJeans were proud of their girls for securing such an opportunity, pouring praise with their good wishes and comments on Twitter regarding it.

This drama serves as a remake of the Taiwanese series Someday or One Day, infusing a nostalgic touch for those familiar with the original. Audiences can anticipate an emotional journey as the three main characters become intricately intertwined in a poignant love triangle.

Amidst enigmatic occurrences, their lives take a rollercoaster trajectory, alternating between past and present, making its direction uncertain and mysterious.

A Time Called You releases on September 8, 2023, on the streaming platform Netflix.