"Should I laugh or cry": Fans touched by BTS’ RM’s new introductory video from Younha’s 20th anniversary unpacked event

BTS leader RM has once again taken center stage, thanks to a heartwarming video dedicated to Younha, that is currently circulating on the internet. A brief 7-8 second clip showcases the BTS star with his signature short hair, as he introduces himself in a humble fashion. While fans initially celebrated the video for featuring BTS' leader, their admiration intensified upon hearing the thoughtful words RM shared during his introduction.

This snippet is a segment from the commemorative event "Y", marking K-pop star Younha's 20th anniversary. Younha, who previously collaborated with RM on the highly acclaimed song Winter Flower, extended a special invitation to RM for her milestone celebration.

In this clip, RM not only provides a brief self-introduction but also showers his senior K-pop star with heartfelt compliments. The timing of the video suggests it was recorded before RM's military enlistment, as hinted at by his own dialogue.

"I DIDN'T NEED THIS REMINDER": RM wins ARMY's hearts with his soft self introduction for Younha's 20th anniversary event

Younha, whose full name is Go Youn-ha, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and record producer known for her musical talents and powerful vocals. Currently at 35 years old, she has gained prominence not only for her singing prowess, but also for her skills as a pianist. She first debuted in 2004, marking 20 years since her debut in 2024.

Celebrating two decades in the music industry is a monumental achievement for anyone, and Younha marked her 20th debut anniversary with a special video featuring esteemed guests who have played a vital role in her career. Among the notable guests was BTS' RM, with whom she collaborated on the song Winter Flower.

In the video "YOUNHA 20th ANNIVERSARY UNPACKED EVENT "Y" BEHIND" shared on YouTube on January 25, 2024, RM makes a charismatic entrance, standing confidently in front of the camera. He introduced himself as an active member of BTS, a moment that immediately intensified fans' longing for him.

The acknowledgment of his current status as a member of BTS touched the fans' hearts and added a touch of warmth and familiarity for them. His words were,

“Hey there, I'm RM, active in a team called BTS. Nice to meet you. You might find me currently in the military.”

Amid this sentimental introduction, RM smoothly combined emotion with humor. He playfully mentioned that by the time fans watch the video, he will be in the military, injecting a lighthearted moment. This elicited a mix of laughter and tears from fans, who were torn between finding solace in the humor and yearning for RM's return.

RM's words reflect the humility and gratitude that have been integral to BTS' journey. His acknowledgment of being part of BTS in the military reflects the group's commitment to service. Fans, already missing him dearly, took to social media to express their longing and anticipation for his return.

Fans believe expressing gratitude and humility has been a consistent theme in BTS's journey, and RM's words toward his senior exemplify these values. He expressed:

“This has been the most honourable moment among all the presentations, I’ve done from my childhood. You’ve always been a source of comfort, empathy and inspiration to me. Just stay healthy and happy and keep sharing your music with us for a long time. Cheering for you.”

In response, Younha expressed her gratitude, acknowledging the significance of RM's words in her long and illustrious career. The exchange not only celebrated Younha's journey but also highlighted the bonds of mutual respect that exist among artists, transcending generational and genre boundaries.

