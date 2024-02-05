Single's Inferno season 1 star Song Ji-ah reportedly reveals having no friends following knock-off scandal

Song Ji-ah from Single's Inferno season 1 has made headlines in South Korea for her appearance in the MBC variety show Run Away. As reported by iMBC Entertainment, Song Ji-ah, also known as Free Zia, revealed on the show that she has no friends and is only close to her mother.

During her time on the show, the influencer opened up about concerns she had not discussed with anyone before, without hesitation. In a preview of the episode, the singer revealed that she does not have any fans following a knock-off clothes scandal.

She mentioned on the show that there were acquaintances who would plan to meet her and go out with people, only to come up with excuses to eventually cancel. This revelation left the MCs in shock. However, she calmly replied,

"I don't know why the problem is that I don't have a friend to confide in.”

The latest episode of Run Away featuring the influencer is set to air on February 5 at 9 pm Korean Standard Time.

On February 5, a preview shared by MBC revealed that the latest guest of the variety show Run Away was Song Ji-ah of Single's Inferno. The most popular cast member from the first season took the internet by storm with her astonishing personality and became popular on the Netflix dating show.

The Ice Princess is set to appear as a guest on the Run Away variety show, where she is expected to share how she does not have any friends, which makes her more dependent on her mother.

Despite boasting over 4.7 million followers on Instagram, her revelation about the lack of acquaintances and friends has surprised the hosts of the show. Additionally, Song Ji-ah's mother is expected to appear on the show, expressing concerns about her daughter's mental health.

Reportedly, she contacts her mother countless times every day and sends her messages by text until dawn. She has also openly admitted to feeling anxious when she is unable to contact her mother for days. According to iMBC Entertainment, Song Ji-ah's mother said,

"I'm worried about my daughter who doesn't have a single friend. Please help my daughter run away from the cave!”

The influencer appeared happy and radiated bright energy on the show, however, she suddenly became emotional, which turned the environment of the show quite serious.

Song Ji-ah's Knock-off Scandal

The influencer got embroiled in the knock-off outfit scandal, where she was accused of wearing fake designer clothes. This garnered negative reactions from South Korean netizens.

She was severely criticized for the issue, which made her take a break from social media. Despite releasing a handwritten apology, the controversy did not die down, leading her to apologize once again through a YouTube vlog. On January 22, 2022, she released a video where she said,

"Hello, this is Song Ji-ah. I want to apologize for uploading this apology video so late. And I am sorry to cause concern to so many people. I admit to the controversy of using fake luxury goods, and I acknowledge that everything is all my fault.”

On March 15, 2023, Free Zia signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency, signaling her comeback to the entertainment industry.