Skippy's releases new PB Bunny Candy in time for Easter 2025: Price, availability, and more details explored

Easter is just a month away, and brands are gearing up with festive offerings. Skippy, a household name in peanut butter, has joined the lineup with its new milk chocolate peanut butter bunnies. PB Easter offerings from Reese's and M&M's have been an obvious choice for many, but this year fans have one new option to put in the basket.

Ad

While the brand already offers a few treats with a similar milk chocolate and peanut butter taste, this bunny-shaped confection, called PB Bunny, is the first-of-its-kind offering from the label. Fans have been spotting these PB bunnies for the last two to three weeks. The Milk Chocolate Skippy PB bunnies are available at Walmart for $2.

Skippy's new PB bunnies come in a 3-count mini gusset bag

Ad

Skippy is one of the most popular choices when it comes to peanut butter. For decades, the label has been offering peanut butter in a variety of textures and sizes. It also offers PB-laden treats to its fans; one such treat is the new Milk Chocolate PB Bunny candy.

This new Easter offering is a bunny-shaped milk chocolate filled with Skippy's iconic peanut butter. The chocolate coating is slightly thicker than the PB layer inside, which is opposite the case in a Reese's PB Easter egg. Also, reviewers find the mix of salt and sweet flavor balanced in these treats.

Ad

Perfect to place in an Easter basket, these individually wrapped bunnies come in a 3-piece mini gusset bag for $2.

Also Read: Wonder launches its first line of snack cakes: Flavors, product variations, and more details explored

Try this Egg Nests recipe made with Skippy Peanut Butter

To bring more joy to this egg hunt, people may try these crunchy peanut butter nests topped with sweet eggs. The brand's website lists the recipe and describes it as follows:

Ad

"These crunchy, creamy treats are quick to whip up, made with SKIPPY® creamy peanut butter, sugar, and light corn syrup, they're a perfectly sweet treat. Simply shape the mixture into adorable nests, adorn with egg-shaped candies, and enjoy the flavors of the season in every bite. Ideal as a fun springtime snack for the family."

Ad

Ingredients required:

Sugar - 1/2 cup Light corn syrup - 1/2 cup Skippy creamy peanut butter - 3/4 cup Chow mein noodles - 4 cups Egg-shaped candies - 3 for each nest or as personal preference.

These ingredients are sufficient to prepare 12 servings and it will take approximately 30 minutes to prepare this sweet Easter delight.

Ad

How to prepare peanut butter Easter nests?

Step 1: Take sugar and corn syrup in a large saucepan and allow the mixture to cook for 3 to 4 minutes on a medium heat.

Take sugar and corn syrup in a large saucepan and allow the mixture to cook for 3 to 4 minutes on a medium heat. Step 2: While the mixture begins to bubble, add peanut butter and stir to form a smooth paste.

While the mixture begins to bubble, add peanut butter and stir to form a smooth paste. Step 3: Take out chow mein noodles in a bowl and pour the sweet peanut butter blend into the bowl. Stir well to coat every noodle.

Take out chow mein noodles in a bowl and pour the sweet peanut butter blend into the bowl. Stir well to coat every noodle. Step 4: On a greased silicone baking mat or a greased wax paper, put these coated noodles in the shape of small nests.

On a greased silicone baking mat or a greased wax paper, put these coated noodles in the shape of small nests. Step 5: Place sweet egg candies on the nests while they are hot so that the candies adhere to the nests. Now, allow these treats to cool down before consuming them.

Ad

Also Read: All PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations explored

Peanut butter bunnies from Skippy are perfect treats to complement this Easter. Candy lovers can also explore other popular Easter offerings from brands like Reese's and Peeps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback