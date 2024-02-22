"SKZ X DJ Snake collab soon": Stray Kids unexpected encounter with the music producer sends the internet into a meltdown

Stray Kids shared the behind-the-scenes video of their historic Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes performance on their official YouTube channel as part of their SKZ-TALKER GO! season 4 on February 20.

Stray Kids met Maroon 5 and DJ Snake as shown in the aforementioned video sending fans into a frenzy. DJ Snake met the group members backstage and suggested that they should do something together soon to which members responded in a positive tone.

The clip where the producer expressed interest in collaborating with Stray Kids went viral on social media and fans couldn't get enough of it. They took to social media to express their excitement for the possible collaboration.

STAYs waiting for Stray Kids and DJ Snake's collaboration announcement

On January 27, 2024, Stray Kids debuted as the first fourth-generation group to deliver an electrifying performance showcasing songs like S-Class, TOPLINE, and God’s Menu at the prominent French charity concert, Le Gala Des Pièces. Several videos capturing their fiery stage presence and interactions with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Maroon 5, and DJ Snake went viral on social media.

Naturally, fans anticipated seeing the group's interactions with the aforementioned personalities in their SKZ-TALKER GO series, and their wish was granted with the new episode of season 4. Fans were surprised as DJ Snake approached them backstage, shaking hands with Felix and inquiring about their well-being. While exchanging greetings and handshakes, the French producer expressed his interest in collaborating with the group asking "We should do something together" to which the group responded affirmatively suggesting they should collaborate. They even posed for a picture together.

Soon, the clip of the duo agreeing to collaborate went viral on social media. Fans began sharing numerous posts and were thrilled to witness their interaction. They expressed their hopes for the two to announce a future project together, whether it be a song, album or collaboration. STAYs are elated and waiting for confirmation of the upcoming collaboration. As of now, neither DJ Snake nor Stray Kids have confirmed any project together.

In the behind-the-scenes video, the group member Felix was also seen assisting the introverted Hyunjin in obtaining autographs from DJ Snake for his headphones. When DJ Snake left after meeting the members, Hyunjin asked Felix for help in getting an autograph to which Felix responded that he should have asked while the producer was still there.

Despite their brief cordial bickering, Felix helped Hyunjin in getting an autograph from the producer leaving him overjoyed with happiness.

The group has a packed schedule this year as revealed in their STEP OUT 2024 video. They are gearing up for a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, the release of a new album, a special album, and much more.

