Sneakerheads demand "pink lace" as Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker images drop

2023 is looking good for Nike, especially for the Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers, as there are preparations in place to deliver a substantial number of new footwear partnerships. After a successful collaboration with the thirst-quenching Mexican beverage firm Jarritos and a two-piece pack with Run the Jewels, Nike is now collaborating with Born x Raised. The official image of the Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker is up on the internet, and sneakerheads are going into a frenzy over it.

This new iteration of Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers is covered in a bright blue and crisp white color palette. Fans are loving the new look of their favorite SB Dunk Low sneakers and completely obsessing over it. However, there is one change that they would like to see in the shoe: the change of lace color. Sneakerheads want the bright blue lace color changed to a subtle pink shade.

Fans want pink laces on new Born x Raised x Nike sneakers (Image via @zsneakerheadz/Instagram)

Fans are obsessed with the new Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker, even though they want pink laces

After the Air Force 1, the Nike SB Dunk Low must be the one sneaker model that has received a huge amount of love from the sneaker community. The Nike SB Dunk Low has already been through some new make-overs in 2023, and here it comes again, dressed in all bright hues.

The classic SB model has been updated by the LA-based streetwear label Born X Raised with a clean white and blue color scheme. The white color is on the tongues, quarter panels, and toe boxes, while the blue color is on the overlays. Cross-shaped toe boxes replace the usual dotted perforations on toe boxes, and holographic heel panels and remixed "Born SB" branding enhance the heels.

Born x Raised's slogan, "One Block at a Time," is prominently displayed on the tongues and toe tips of its footwear. Given that the words "In Loving Memory" have been embroidered on the laces, it's likely that these are for a brand friend or family member. Additionally, "On the Turf" has been stylized in a three-dimensional block on the heels.

The design details are looking quite classy and modern in the official images, and sneakerheads are quite excited about the new drop. However, the one thing that the fans would like to change in the model is the color of the laces. Currently, the laces are covered in bright blue, but according to the fan's comments from the Instagram post by @zsneakerheadz, they want them in pink. A little shade can be noticed on the lower sole of the sneaker pair, and considering that people also want the laces pink, it would be a good color contrast.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

The official release date of the Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker is not here yet. So, stay tuned to learn more about this new drop.

Poll : 0 votes