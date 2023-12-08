Sneakerheads dismiss the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Twist “Butter” sneakers: “Innovation left the chat”

A few months ago, Nike Inc. presented its all-new take on its beloved Dunk Low model, dubbed Nike Dunk Low Twist. This new style of the classic model was recently dressed in a “Butter” ensemble.

Although the release dates of these Nike Dunk Low Twist “Butter” shoes are not disclosed by the shoe label, they are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as per preliminary reports. These shoes will be launched via Nike’s online and physical sites, the SNKRS app, and other linked merchants.

Sneakerheads examined these shoes in great detail as the sneaker community eagerly awaited their release; based on their reactions to the imagery, they appeared to let internet consumers down. A commenter among them said:

Nike Dunk Low Twist “Butter” shoes failed to impress the internet

There was a lack of enthusiasm among sneakerheads regarding the forthcoming "Butter" version of the Nike Dunk Low Twist design. Most commented that the brand should have offered this butter-inspired color palette on SB Dunk Low rather than Dunk Low Twist. Some said that they looked like regular dunks.

Some even compared them to Nike x AMBUSH collaborative sneaker designs that were released in the past. One internet user quoted them as an “Ambush knockoff,” while another user mocked the sneaker’s color, comparing it with the color of his skin.

A few of them made critical comments, saying that this shoe lacks creativity, further adding that it was only dressed in yellow and named after "Butter." Additionally, one of them appeared dissatisfied with the design of the pair's tongue.

More about the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Butter” shoes

Regarding the design, the Dunk Low Twist "Butter" elevates the timeless look to new levels. It is characterized by a golden yellow color across its entirety, which is evocative of the color of butter. The top panels of the shoes are made of leather, and they have a padded tongue and TPU swooshes.

All of these elements are covered in this buttery color scheme. The layout features lighter tones on the layering, tongue, and laces, while a deeper tint is used to decorate the vamp, mid-foot, collar, and sole block. This layout creates a style that is multilayered plus visually appealing.

This unique coloration of the Nike Dunk Low Twist "Butter" is the shoe's most notable feature. It is possible to achieve an impression of depth and refinement through the combination of brighter and darker colors of golden yellow.

This particular rendition of the Dunk Low is distinguished from other Dunk Lows by the fluid visual impact added by the distinction between the various footwear components.

Be on the lookout for Nike Dunk Low Twist “Butter” shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Interested readers and other sneakerheads are advised to stay tuned to Nike’s online site or install the SNKRS app for regular updates on their releases.