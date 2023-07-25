On July 19, 2023, an American music reviewer on TikTok uploaded a video pointing out the similarities between BTS' Jung Kook's SEVEN and a TikTok made by a Vietnamese content creator, So Y Tiet. While many took it lightly initially since the TikToker's video was rather joked-about video, things soon escalated after the music reviewer Jarred Jermaine's comparison of the same.

Following the video, the internet soon heated up with controversy as fans debated on whether or not Jung Kook's SEVEN was actually plagiarized.

Many fans defended the artist by saying it's a mere coincidence, while others were straight up dismissive of the claims and rubbished them on social media.

Who is So Y Tiet? Alleged resemblances between his song and Jung Kook's SEVEN takes internet by storm

So Y Tiet is one of the rising stars on TikTok with a huge and growing fanbase. His content, which started out being labeled as 'weird content,' was soon appreciated by several global stars like Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and Wiz Khalifa. The TikToker is known for releasing snippets of small self-created song lyrics.

Netizens are now speculating that the TikToker's content lends credibility to the accusation that Jung Kook borrowed his lyrics.

Not too long ago before the release of Jung Kook's SEVEN, So Y Tiet posted a TikTok captioned, THE DAYS OF THE WEEK, which bears certain similarities with SEVEN's chorus. As Jarred Jermaine points out, here's how the chorus for Jung Kook's song goes:

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Seven days a week. Every Hour, every minute, every second, you know, night after night, I'll be loving you right. Seven days a week."

The American TikToker juxtaposed these lyrics with the ones by So Y Tiet, who is also heard singing the same lyrics. However, in his video, one can only hear him sing the days of the week:

"Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays."

However, fans couldn't hold but think that the accusation was absurd and out of place. Many expressed that the theme of naming out the days of the week is pretty common in the music industry and accusing the BTS member of plagiarism and idea theft isn't fair on the artist.

In light of the same, many call out the American TikToker and music reviewer for sparking plagiarism rumors. Given that the content creator has a massive following, netizens expressed that his narrative sheds a bad light on the work put into SEVEN:

Fans have also been trying to put these allegations against the artist past them and are aiming to rather concentrate on the song's better performance on the charts. Additionally, they've been trying to keep these destructive allegations at bay to protect Jung Kook and his work.