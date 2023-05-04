"So confidently clueless": Jamie's fake idol revelation on Survivor 44 leaves fans in splits

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also forming alliances, strategies, and planning blindsides to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Jamie came clean about her idol. She spoke to her fellow castaways about having an idol and how it left with Kane after his elimination. What she didn't know was that it was a fake idol. Moreover, her plans only got worse when none of the cast believed her.

Fans felt it was a foolish move on Jamie's part. One tweeted:

Arthur @arthurs1986 #Survivor Jamie is the Quentin of the Traitors. So confidently clueless Jamie is the Quentin of the Traitors. So confidently clueless 😂 #Survivor https://t.co/1Nz0w2fnpW

The hit CBS series has been on the air for many years and has established itself as a legendary franchise. Hosted by Jeff Probst, season 44 of the competition saw castaways from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences share stories amongst themselves as well as with viewers. Fans have already picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

Jamie comes clean about her idol on Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the contestants reeling from the previous week's tribal council elimination. Frannie was disappointed as she was the only one who voted for Jamie as the rest did for Kane. She felt left out of the decision and lied to. Lauren echoed her fellow competitor's feelings.

Meanwhile, Carson was happy and tried to do some damage control with Jamie. He lied to her about Kane telling everyone about her idol, when it was him going around telling cast members about the same. He believed he could manipulate the game by using people who have been previously eliminated.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Full Tilt Boogie, reads:

"Castaways must land a win at the reward challenge to earn a night at the sanctuary and letters from home; castaways need to snake their way toward a win in the immunity challenge."

Jamie was disappointed when Kane went home on last week's Survivor episode, primarily because he had her idol. However, what she didn't know was that it was a fake idol and was of no use. The castaways then prepared themselves for the reward challenge where the winner would get to spend a nigh at the sanctuary with food and beverages.

Frannie ended up winning the challenge and chose Carolyn, Heidi, and Lauren to accompany her to the sanctuary. After an emotional few moments of reading letters from home, they plotted to vote out Danny this week. Back at camp, Jamie came clean with castmates about previously having an idol and Kane taking it with him after his elimination.

The Survivor castaways failed to believe Jamie and thought she was lying to keep the target off her back. Danny and Carson agreed on a plan to vote out Frannie if she doesn't win immunity and Jamie of the former does win.

Fans react to Jamie's gameplay on Survivor

Fans took to social media to express their concerns. They felt it was foolish of Jamie to go around telling everyone she had an idol when it was fake. The fact that no one believed her only made it worse for her survival in the game.

Alejandro @DammitAlej #Survivor Jamie is such a naive person and I relate to that so hard Jamie is such a naive person and I relate to that so hard 😂 #Survivor

Jane @janewarlick The Jamie idol mess is glorious to watch #Survivor The Jamie idol mess is glorious to watch #Survivor

Nicki Pszeniczka @NickiPszeniczka Poor Jamie, that fake idol is the worst thing that has ever happened to her #survivor Poor Jamie, that fake idol is the worst thing that has ever happened to her #survivor

Matt @TruePrinceOfPro The fact that no one believes Jamie's story about the idol is absolutely hilarious to me lol #Survivor 44 #Survivor The fact that no one believes Jamie's story about the idol is absolutely hilarious to me lol #Survivor44 #Survivor

Some fans believe that this strategy will end up in Jamie's elimination. Check it out.

Colin @murphy17bb Jamie showing why sometimes telling the truth can be just as damming as lying #Survivor Have to know when and where to share information Jamie showing why sometimes telling the truth can be just as damming as lying #Survivor Have to know when and where to share information

Liv @lionthewitch and her idol wasn’t even real #Survivor It’s ridiculous that no one believes Jamieand her idol wasn’t even real It’s ridiculous that no one believes Jamie 💀 and her idol wasn’t even real 😂 #Survivor

Survivor Rundown @SurvivorRundown

44 It's so brutal for Jamie that the truth is so hard to believe. Like, what can you do!? This is why you NEVER want anyone to know about your idol. NEVER. #survivor 44 #survivor It's so brutal for Jamie that the truth is so hard to believe. Like, what can you do!? This is why you NEVER want anyone to know about your idol. NEVER.#survivor44 #survivor https://t.co/dMEBGFhK1B

The Red Queen @Sm813Nancy

Me, “ the truth will get you a spot on the jury.” Jamie, “the truth will set you free.”Me, “ the truth will get you a spot on the jury.” #survivor Jamie, “the truth will set you free.” Me, “ the truth will get you a spot on the jury.” #survivor

Season 44 of Survivor has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the castaways will face even tougher challenges, and will have to use their intelligence and strategic mindset to keep themselves safe. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes