"So gross"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Ashley for making mean comments about Cheyenne

Episode 22 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter aired on MTV this Wednesday, July 2, at 8 pm ET. The one-hour-long episode featured another conversation where Ashley was seen attacking Cheyenne since the latter kicked her out of her wedding during a fight.

She made a comment on her fan page, accusing Cheyenne of having cosmetic surgeries for her body while gaining sympathy by saying that she had been in a car accident in which her car was also shot 13 times.

Ashley also called out Cheyenne for choosing Zach as her partner, saying that she had her "first choice" in Bar. She told her friends that Cheyenne was black when it's "convienent" but there is no connection between the two. Ashley called all the other girls "toxic" and revealed that they had nothing else in common.

She then took it too far by saying that she would "spit on all of you and your dead grannies." She felt that she was targeted because she was the only black cast member, when Cheyenne had made it clear multiple times that she is not going to like someone just because of their ethnicity.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans were shocked by Ashley's statement and slammed her on Twitter.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans ask Ashley to leave the show

Cheyenne's partner Zach felt that everything was okay between him and Bar, Ashley's boyfriend. So, he was shocked to see the latter making a statement that all the cast members are "h*es" and later on deleting it. Zach then called him up and asked to meet him for a dinner in Vegas.

Ashley was very angry when she found out about this and yelled abusive words in front of her mother and sister, who are still mourning the death of her elder brother. Ashley also called out Cheyenne for pretending that everything was fine and commented:

"B*tch, you are a joke."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slammed Ashley for always fighting with others and asked her to leave the show.

Mar. @TallMidgetMac Get thee absolute FAWK out my mentions

#teenmomnextchapter Why is everyone overlooking my tweet about Ashley spitting on dead grannies but coming to her defense about controlling Bar?Get thee absolute FAWK out my mentions

Charmz✨ @JCharmzy Ashley do absolutely take it too Mf far. i hope that one day she can heal and like not always have to go straight to hell when she feels disrespected because I like her #Teenmomnextchapter

Cheyenne defends herself against hateful comments

Cheyenne revealed that she got a lot of hateful comments when she uninvited Ashley to her wedding. She also accused her and her sister for posting comments on various pages, but the truth was that she did not want to invite her to the wedding because she did not like her.

As explained by Cheyenne in a podcast, she wasn't going to invite someone to her big day just because they were black. It is unknown how Bar will behave with Zach during their dinner or whether Ashley accompany him.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV every Wednesday, August 2 at 8 pm ET.