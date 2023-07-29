“Social media is toxic”: Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans support Colin MacRae amidst cheating allegations by Daisy Kelliher 

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 wrapped up with a tense two-part reunion, with the heated emotions and tangled relationships among crew members Colin MacRae, Diasy Kelliher, and Gary King being the center of the storm.

But even though the cameras have stopped rolling, the intense drama has now spilled onto social media.

During Below Deck Sailing Yacht's final part of the reunion, Daisy Kelliher hurled a cheating accusation at Colin MacRae when he was trying to explain how difficult it has been for him to reconcile after knowing she had secretly hooked up with Gary before season 4.

In the aftermath of the explosive reunion, Colin MacRae took to social media to set the record straight and address the cheating allegations hurled at him. Many fans came in his support after hearing his side of the story. One fan wrote in the comment section:

Fans support Colin after hearing his side of the story (Image via @parlayrevival_colin/Instagram)

Colin MacRae explained himself to Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans after Daisy Kelliher's cheating allegation

On July 27, Colin MacRae decided it was time to confront the rumors head-on and present his side of the story. In an Instagram video, he opened up about the challenges of the season 4 reunion and shared his thoughts on his argument with Daisy Kelliher.

In the Instagram post, he explained that Daisy accusing him of cheating with his co-worker Britt wasn't true. Colin had stopped seeing Britt after realizing they wanted to work in a more professional capacity, way before joining Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4.

However, the damage had already been done as many fans took to social media to slam him after learning about the alleged accusation in the final part of the reunion.

This is why Colin saw fit to explain his side of the story and after hearing it, many fans came in to support the reality TV star. One even wrote:

"I don't know how anyone could've watched the reunion and had anything to say negatively about you?? You were genuine and upfront about everything and it was Daisy and Gary who needed to apologize for their gross ways!! Just ignore the hate and keep being awesome."

Here are some more of the fans reactions to the #speakyourtruth video on Colin MacRae's Instagram page:

"I’ve never been a cheater": Colin MacRae on Daisy Kelliher's cheating allegation

In his recent Instagram post, Colin revealed that he was casually seeing Britt, who was his videographer, but they decided to call it off to work together without any distractions.

He asserted that when he joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht, he was single and had no commitments. Colin MacRae went on to disclose:

"I told Britt I would probably end up hooking up with Daisy because we had already hooked up in the past. And that’s what happened."

He admitted that after filming, he tried to make things work with Daisy, but the relationship became toxic, and he takes responsibility for his part in it. However, he made it clear that cheating was not one of the reasons to dislike him, stating:

"I’ve never been a cheater, never will be."