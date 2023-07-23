Are Gary King and Daisy friends? Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 First Mate shares update on Instagram

Just two days after the second and final part of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 reunion aired, Gary King posted a picture of himself, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher on Instagram. It seemed like he was assuring fans that he was still friends with them. Things got complicated between the trio in the season as Daisy was confused about who to date - Gary or Colin. This caused a love triangle where Colin could not even trust his friend Gary.

In the reunion, it was revealed that Daisy stopped talking to Gary out of guilt for dating Colin but eventually, things did not work out between them. In the post, Gary King said that contrary to what others believe, the three are still talking to each other.

He added that the last season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht wasn't his best one. He noted that after watching some of the episodes, he realized that he has a "lot of work and growing to do," as he assured fans that he "will do everything to be a better person."

Gary pointed out that those who comment negatively about him, will not bring him down.

Daisy Kelliher stopped talking to Gary King after feeling guilty

After MacRae learned that Gary and Daisy had hooked up before the season began, he found it difficult to trust the two of them. King was also facing difficulty accepting the romance between his friend and his ex. In the reunion, Daisy blamed Colin for making her feel “guilty,” so much so that she stopped talking with Gary.

Gary and Colin, on the other hand, stayed in contact and the former even messaged MacRae one day before shooting the reunion, asking him how he felt. At the time, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member said that they were okay and that he has forgiven both of them.

"It’s fresh, there’s a lot of emotion. I think Gary and I are going to be OK, and we’ll see about Daisy and I, but I’m open for it," he added.

Colin MacRae and Gary King chat every now and then.

Daisy and Colin are not dating each other currently

Colin is currently dating another woman who treats him “f**king good.” He started the new relationship just 6 to 8 weeks after ending things with Daisy, for whom he had very real feelings and flew all over the place to be with her.

"This isn’t bad-mouthing Daisy, but she was sort of pushing me away a little bit, trying to figure out if it was real," he stated.

Daisy, on the other hand, claimed that he had slept with the other woman while they were trying to figure out things themselves.

"Then throughout the year, I permanently asked about this woman, and I asked why it was different with me and Gary and not this woman and he said, ‘The difference is I’m telling you there’s nothing between me and this woman, that there is no future, even if you and I break up, there’s no future'," Daisy explained.

Daisy was very hurt after finding out that he did sleep with the other woman and was in a serious relationship even after such a big reassurance. Gary King is currently single, just like Daisy.

However, it is unknown if Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher will ever get back together on a yacht in the next season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.