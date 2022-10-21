The teenage love-crush concept of Boys Like You made ITZY’s fans hesitant to check out the official release. But the teaser and the music video that dropped today, on October 21, have them grooving to the lyrics.

The Boys Like You singers’ discography cemented their position as a fierce, rebellious girl group. Unlike fans’ worries after the title release, the track turned out to be on similar lines, propelling the quintet to Twitter trends.

Social media was abuzz with Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna’s vocal skills and visuals. The quintet has been consistent in presenting gorgeous outfits to fans, and they welcomed the same by commenting on the styles in the music video.

Fans give incredible response to ITZY’s Boys Like You, addicted to Ryujin’s ‘Do I look like your mommy’ verse

On Friday, October 21, 2022, ITZY made their comeback with the English single Boys Like You. Just like their previous releases, the music video was colorful and gave each member time to shine. One thing that fans were reluctant about was the girl group, who is known for their strong concept on the lines of loving oneself, singing about boys and love.

The comeback made noise on social media a day before its release when JYP Entertainment released a teaser of the music video. Its lyrics, “I don’t fall for boys like you,” immediately reaffirmed that ITZY was not drawing away from its original concept.

Apart from the lyrics, Boys Like You's music video also instantly made fans go wild. They were treated to Lia being the center of the signature crown position in addition to opening and closing the song. Chaeryeong and Yuna's impressive high notes, Yeji assuring that she's the main vocal with the chorus, and Ryujin's girl boss attitude presented a wholesome experience to fans.

While there were many catchy moments in Boys Like You song, the one that took the cake was Ryujin singing,

"You're crying like a baby, but do I look like your mommy?"

The line was sung by Yuna and Ryujin. However, fans specifically went berserk over Ryujin's verse. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to both Ryujin and the group:

In other news, ITZY stood its ground as one of the most prominent fourth-generation K-pop girl groups as it bagged nominations for Best K-pop at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. They also won Artist of the Year (Bonsang) at The Fact Music Awards 2022.

Fans can expect the quintet to perform Boys Like You in their remaining stops of the CHECKMATE World Tour. As of October 21, 2022, the scheduled stops for the quintet are:

USA:

October 26 - Atlanta

October 29 - Phoenix

November 1 - Dallas

November 3 - Sugar Land

November 5 - Atlanta

November 7 - Chicago

November 10 - Boston

November 13 - New York

Asia:

January 14 - Manila

January 28 - SIngapore

February 4 - Jakarta

February 8 - Bangkok

The Boys Like You music video amassed 1.8 million views on YouTube at the time of writing.

