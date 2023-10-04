"So young": Jeff Alessi heart attack claim explored in wake of Supercross racer's death at 34 

Jeff Alessi, a former professional supercross and motocross rider who last competed professionally in October 2016 in the Monster Energy Cup, reportedly passed away at the age of 34.

The death was confirmed by the late Supercross racer's friend, who took to Instagram and revealed Alessi passed away on the night of October 2, 2023. he wrote:

“Woke up to devastating news this morning from a text from Jeff’s dad. Tony informed me that Jeff passed away last night. I was always in Jeff’s corner since he was a little kid. I hope that he is in heaven catching big bass rest easily. Going to miss our talks little buddy going to miss our talks, little buddy.”

While the circumstances surrounding the racer’s death are unknown, a German blog, Speedweek.com, announced that Jeff Alessi succumbed to a massive heart attack. The outlet obscurely cited initial reports in US portals as a source for the unverified information. However, as of writing this article, the cause of death has not been confirmed by the family.

What we know about Supercross racer Jeff Alessi's sudden death

An unverified claim stating former Supercross racer Jeff Alessi died of a massive heart attack has been circulating online. However, while Jeff's family have confirmed that the late racer suddenly died on October 2, they have yet to disclose any additional information surrounding the circumstances that led to his death.

Meanwhile, an unsubstantiated claim by a German blog shared by an acquaintance prompted a social media user to lament, “So young. Sorry for your loss.”

Screenshot via Facebook

A Facebook post shared by an acquaintance showed an image of the unverified report stating Jeff died of a heart attack alongside an emotional tribute where the late racer was described as a “funny nice guy.”

“Our family is heartbroken to learn the news and sudden passing of our friend @jeffalessi801.Our boys grew up racing and we met Jeff when he was just a young teenager. He spent a few days at our house in the past and he was such a funny nice guy! We love you, Jeff! Fly high and RIP dear friend.”

However, it should be noted that Jeff Alessi's heart attack claim was not confirmed by family members. As of yet, the circumstances surrounding his sudden passing are still unknown.

Meanwhile, the motocross community mourned the loss of the talented racer who followed in his older brother’s footsteps and began racing in Southern California clubs, predominantly in CRC (California Racing Club) in 2005. A fellow racer mourned the loss of an amazing friend described as a fiercely kind and empathetic person.

“I have no words Jeff was an amazing friend to me. He would drop everything to help me. He had a beautiful soul. We need more people like him. Please keep Jeff's whole family in your prayers. Rest in peace, Jeff Alessi.”

What we know about Jeff Alessi

Jeff Alessi, who first committed to the big leagues in 2005 shortly after racing for small clubs, raced in the Hangtown Motocross Classic, where he finished 23rd in the 450 class. Alessi mostly competed from 2005 until 2012 alongside his brother Mike, initially racing for factory Honda deals as amateurs.

The duo eventually moved to the Red Bull KTM team after they turned pro. Jeff made a brief comeback in 2016 when he competed for the Monster Energy Cup, where he came in 22nd. Jeff then moved on from riding to training other riders in the field.