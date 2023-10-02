Who was Russ Francis? Former Super Bowl champion identified as the second victim killed in Lake Placid plane crash 

Russ Francis, a Former NFL star who won the Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1985, has reportedly died alongside Richard McSpadden, the senior vice president of the AOPA Air Safety Institute, in a plane crash outside Lake Placid, New York.

On September 30,023, Francis, 70, who recently purchased the Lake Placid Airways scenic tour business, was on a Cessna 177 Cardinal alongside McSpadden. Shortly after takeoff from Lake Placid Airport in upstate New York, the aircraft experienced an “emergency” at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The duo reportedly attempted to return to the runway but could not make it in time. While authorities confirmed both the occupants inside the aircraft died shortly after takeoff, the nature of the emergency that prompted an attempted return remained unclear.

Russ Francis played for the NFL for 13 years

Russ Francis' death was confirmed by his brother Ed Francis in a Facebook post where he revealed that flying was the NFL star's passion. Francis’ son’s mom also mourned his death via a social media post, where she revealed the Super Bowl champion and Air Safety Institute VP, McSpadden, were long-time friends. She said:

“To Russ, flying was like breathing...it came naturally and he lived for it. He used to fly his P-51 Mustang to practice and land in the stadium parking lot and really piss off Bill Walsh. There will be some comfort down the road in knowing that he died doing the thing he loved most, but not today. Not today.”

Francis, who grew up in Hawaii, graduated from Kailua High School and went on to star in the NFL, where he played for the England Patriots for five years before temporarily retiring in 1981. He then played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1982 to 1986, leading his team to a Superbowl win.

Russ Francis, who played for the NFL for 13 years, was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. Following his retirement from the NFL, he worked as a sportscaster in Hawaii and multiple news syndicates, including ABC, CBS and ESPN. Francis's brother mourned the death of the Super Bowl chain in a Facebook post and wrote:

“I just got a phone call from my sister with some devastating news. My older brother Russ Francis was just killed in an airplane crash in Lake Placid New York. Needless to say, my family and I are completely flattened. Flying was my brother's lifelong passion, and perhaps a fitting way for him to go. Godspeed to you my big brother.”

Meanwhile, McSpadden, who served in the Air Force for 20 years, including serving as a commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, was appointed as the executive director of the AOPA Air Safety Institute in February 2017 and was promoted to senior vice president in July 2020.

"Richard was a very accomplished pilot, including serving as commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during his military career, and a trusted colleague, friend, son, husband, and father," the organization wrote in a post on its website.

Officials have yet to disclose more details about the crash.