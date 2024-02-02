"Sold out king lee felix": Fans react as Stray Kids’ member sells out BVLGARI perfume following his endorsement advertisement release

Stray Kids member Felix graced the Vogue Korea February 2024 issue cover page, sending fans into a frenzy with his dual blonde and black hair look. Felix represented the BVLGARI Pour Homme Eau De Parfum and sold out the fragrance on the United States website following his endorsement release. As per fans online, the particular perfume also debuted in the best-seller section on the website.

The LALALALA singer did an advertisement for BVLGARI perfumes, marking his first official collaboration with the Italian luxury brand. The Stray Kids member was captured posing for two fragrances by the luxury brand for the magazine's cover page.

This has led to a massive reaction from fans as they took to social media to share their thoughts. A user on the X praised the singer, saying, "Sold out King Lee Felix."

"Are we surprised?": Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix sells out BVLGARI perfume after his advertisement

On January 15, 2024, Vogue Korea confirmed the Stray Kids member Felix as the face of the February Issue with two unseen images, making fans fall head over heels for the artist. The photo shoot was in collaboration with the Italian brand BVLGARI.

The Case 143 singer effortlessly displayed two perfumes: BVLGARI Pour Homme Eau De Parfum and Omnia Crystalline Eau De Toilette. Fans couldn't quit fainting over Felix’s dark twists in photos and the blonde hair, giving a dual depiction to the sketch.

Following the magazine's release, BVLGARI Pour Homme Eau De Parfum 1.7oz/50ml saw a rise in sales, leading to a quick sell-out on the official United States website. Furthermore, the two perfumes are listed as best-selling products on the website.

Stray Kids' fans expressed their excitement about finding out about this, and they swiftly moved to social media to celebrate this moment.Fans highlighted the increased demand for perfumes as they believed it was due to the K-pop idol's enormous popularity.

Here are some reactions.

As the Deep End singer took over the internet with his dual hairstyle, another notable recognition he received was from Vogue HK. The magazine outlet listed him as one of the 10 most handsome long-haired K-pop idols.

Describing the Stray Kids member's features, Vogue HK wrote:

"Felix, a member of Stray Kids, has attracted attention with his iconic long light blond curly hair. Felix has a naturally V-shaped face with a sharp chin and delicate three-dimensional facial features, which makes him quite suitable for niche fashion styles."

They further added:

"Especially in the snow photos recently released by Felix, with his light blond hair and tweed jacket, he looks like an elf prince who has fallen into the mortal world."

The list included other artists like his fellow member Hyunjin, BTS' Suga, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, The8, RIIZE's Wonbin, SF9's Taeyang, TOMORROW BY TOGETHER's Beomgyu, ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo respectively.