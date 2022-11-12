"Sometimes, love itself is not strong enough to overcome other obstacles in life": Shavvon Lin on her latest single Enough for Love (Exclusive)

The name Shavvon Lin may not sound familiar to some, but she isn't new to the entertainment world. The award-winning singer and actress has been featured in everything from Panda Express commercials to Selena Gomez's Bad Liar music video.

She recently took the time to chat with SportsKeeda about her latest single, Enough for Love, and the inspiration behind making this nostalgic 90s R&B-inspired track. Check out our exclusive interview for more details about her career in the industry.

Singer/Actress Shavvon Lin (Image via YouTube)

Shavvon Lin reveals her plans of releasing new music and much more

Q) Enough for Love officially dropped September 9. What was your inspiration for making this record?

Shavvon Lin: Enough for Love is about two people who fall in love with each other and yet somehow miss the chance to start a relationship.

The song’s repeated lines in the chorus “Could it be enough for love” and “could’ve been enough for us” echos the sense of regret in this love story.

Sometimes, love itself is not strong enough to overcome other obstacles in life and two people in love might miss each other. It’s sad but it does happen in adult life.

Q) You probably get asked this next question a lot, but who would you say your top 5 biggest influences in the music world are?

Shavvon Lin: Growing up, I sang a lot of Chinese classical music when I received my vocal training, so I would say that in my vocal there is still some roots of that there.

Style wise, my favorite artists and ones that I listened to the most were Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Ne-Yo, Babyface and Celine Dion. In the recent years, artists that I’ve listened to the most are H.E.R, Jhene Aiko, Daniel Caesar and Ella Mai.

Q) Every musician has their own unique way of going about their recording process. What’s a typical day in the studio like for Shavvon Lin?

Shavvon Lin: I love starting out with laying out the theme and the main story of the song. Most of the time, I come in with a specific idea or story that I wanted to talk about in the song and I would go over the story or idea with my producer and co-writers.

Then we started to draft the beats and structure of the song. After that, I would start freestyle on the beats in full-length several times. We will then start to build the song line by line based on the freestyle melody and lyrics.

Q) In addition to making music, you've enjoyed great success as an actress! Do you find it more difficult being a filming a movie or recording in the studio?

Shavvon Lin: Maybe recording in the studio because I have more responsibilities in the studio. I need to pay attention and make decisions on almost every aspect of the song-making process.

On the other hand, when I’m on set, there are so many other departments that ensure the production goes perfectly, and I only need to focus on my acting!

Q) Awesome! I’ll close by asking what are your plans for the fall? Anything we should be on the lookout for?

I’m releasing more music this year! I’m also working on an original script.

While fans may have to wait a little while longer for more new music, they don't have to wait to hear Enough for Love. You can listen to her latest single on Amazon and Spotify now.

