Southern Charm cast rocked by the death of Olivia Flowers' brother in latest episode

The Southern Charm family is uniting in the aftermath of tragedy. Connor, Olivia Flowers' younger brother, unexpectedly passed away in real life, as revealed in the October 19 episode. Connor had fought Lyme Disease for a long time before his death, though the exact cause of his death remains unknown.

When Olivia failed to show up for their dinner date and didn't answer her phone all day, co-stars Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen were suspicious. But they were unaware of the awful news until they phoned Taylor Ann Green.

Following the ridiculous dinner of last week, the most recent Southern Charm episode dug into some serious topics. The group was shocked to find out that Olivia's brother Connor had sadly departed in January of this year, as reported by the US Magazine.

Southern Charm experiences a devastating loss

According to reports by Page Six, Olivia's older brother, Connor, passed away in January at the age of 32, and the shooting of the episode of Southern Charm took place in the same month as well. The episode of Southern Charm which delves into this demise aired on Thursday, October 19.

Connor's death was declared in January, although the cause of death has not been disclosed by the Flowers family. Olivia Flowers shared with tears in her eyes the last things her late brother Connor spoke to her, as well as how her family dealt with the loss in this episode as well.

“One of the last things he said to me was, ‘You’re doing everything right. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.'"

Olivia Flowers disclosed her sibling's covert fight with Lyme disease and the health issues he had as a result of a false diagnosis in an Instagram memorial. It's still unknown, though, what exactly killed him.

Shep Rose gave his house to Olivia's family so they could grieve together, while Craig Conover prepared a gluten-free lasagna for her. In the meanwhile, the girls invited Olivia to Venita Aspen's house so they could support her. There, Olivia started crying as she thought about Connor's unexpected departure.

Olivia and Taylor Ann Green exchanged hugs and set aside their recent disagreements during this get-together. (Taylor, 29, and Olivia, 36, had been at odds for the whole season since Taylor told Olivia falsehoods about kissing her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll while Austen and Olivia were attempting to mend fences.)

Olivia subsequently informed the cameras that she still had "questions" for her former best friend, Taylor, despite the fact that Taylor supported her during her difficult period.

Austen was particularly hurt by Connor's death because, when he was seven years old, he also lost his own sister. After Connor's passing, Austen had also been a support system for Olivia, who had railed at him for kissing Taylor behind her back in an earlier episode of Southern Charm.

The episode's main revelation—that Olivia's brother Connor has sadly departed comes towards the end and It's devastating to see Leva, Venita, and Taylor learn of his passing in real-time. However, it's always consoling to see the cast of the show come together for one another in trying times.