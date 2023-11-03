Southern Charm's Austen Kroll maintains Olivia Flowers mistakenly left bra on his couch

Bravo’s Southern Charm Season 9 Episode 8 was aptly titled Bra-Gate due to a simple yet hilarious controversy involving the likes of Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers. The ex-pair has recently been seen to have grown closer again, and Austen explained the situation to Rod Razavi and Craig Conover during the episode.

While Craig and Rod seemed convinced that the two were getting back together, Austen refused. He maintained that the two had had a friendly nightover, and Olivia had mistakenly left the bra on his couch.

Austen Kroll refutes claims of getting back with Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers

Austen was initially seen talking to Rod and Craig about spending time with Olivia. The pair had heard somewhere that the two might be getting back together. However, while Austen revealed quite a few details about his night out, he claimed nothing had happened between the two.

Austen and Olivia had met for breakfast and lunch, after which they ended up watching a movie together:

"I actually had a bit of a day with Olivia. We watched three quarters of our favorite rom-com. Then, guess who left her f–king bra on my little pouf? If we would have hooked up, I would have told you."

Austen claimed that he would have told his friends the truth had something happened between him and Olivia. While Craig seemingly believed him, Rod seemed reluctant. Razavi has recently been “casually dating” Olivia Flowers, and one of his friends had seen the bra at Austen’s house. The group knew the pair had been together the previous day, which led to speculation that something might be up.

However, according to Austen, the two remain close friends, and he has no intention of getting back with Olivia. Austen claimed that he was confident he would end up hurting her again, something which he did not want,

“Nothing happened. We cuddled a little bit. She gave me a big ol’ hug, she kissed me on the chest, and she left.”

The pair had previously broken up in October of last year. Earlier this year, Austen had kissed one of Olivia’s Southern Charm friends, Taylor Ann Green. Austen had initially denied the claims but later confessed in an earlier episode that the two had slept together. Regardless, as things stand, it seems as if Olivia and Austen are merely friends.

Of course, that is, according to Austen, as things stand. Olivia has not been in a serious relationship since her breakup with Kroll, and the pair have seemingly rekindled their chemistry in Season 9 of Southern Charm. Hence, what the latest incident means and whether there are further details to be revealed about Olivia and Austen's recent encounters remains to be seen.

New episodes of Southern Charm can be watched on Bravo every Thursday at 9 PM ET.