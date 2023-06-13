“Spielberg filming a new summer horror movie- Paws”: Black bear in Destin Florida beach sparks hilarious reactions online 

A video of a black bear swimming on a beach in Florida’s Destin went viral on Monday, June 12. Beachgoers in Florida have long been accustomed to shark threats in their warm waters. However, bathers at the beach in Destin were shocked and amused when they sighted the bear emerging from the surf and quickly running off to the nearby dunes.

Several videos of the incident have been circulating around social media. In the clip, the beach can be seen bustling with the crowd, who surrounded the animal, but kept a safe distance. The bear did not charge at anyone among the bystanders and appeared injured.

Local outlets reported that the animal appeared to be a young one and was quite spooked by the throng of onlookers that had gathered to follow its movements. It is not known where the animal ultimately went or why it was in the waters. It is also unclear how long it had been swimming in the sea.

One Twitter user @neilynap commented on a tweet containing the report of the incident by CNN. The user had a funny take on it and wrote that Steven Spielberg would film a new summer horror movie named "Paws". It was a clear reference to Spielberg's 1975 thriller, Jaws, where a shark terrorizes a beach town.

Netizens react to wild animal in the waters at Destin beach in Florida. (Image via CNN)

"Just needed a swim": Netizens react to black bear on a Destin beach in Florida

The internet had mixed reactions to this odd incident in Florida. While some cooed at the young animal and exclaimed that it probably lost its way to its habitat and ended up in the water, others wondered where it came from and what it was doing in the sea in the first place.

Some conjectured that the weather must have been too hot, which is why even the wilds are now going for a swim in open spaces. A few people noted that these kinds of peculiar and unusual events only happen in Florida.

One person pointed out that the bystanders were looking unbothered by the presence of a black bear in such close proximity.

Bears are generally good swimmers, especially the polar ones. Polar bears can swim many miles to hunt seals. However, the weather and surroundings in the frozen Arctic are very different from the sunny tourist-packed Florida beaches.

It remains a mystery so far as to why the young one was in the waters, that too, during day time. One can only hope that it made its way back to the wilderness safely.

