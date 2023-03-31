Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, and Zo In-sung confirmed to appear in new film Hope

Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, and Zo In-sung have been confirmed to star in the upcoming sci-fi film Hope on March 30, 2023, by South Korean media outlet News 1. The distribution company Plus M Entertainment confirmed the casting news.

The film will present the story of the residents of the deserted town of Hopo as they get invaded by mysterious forces. Residents embark on the journey to discover the truth behind the heinous attacks. The film will be directed by Na Hong-jin, one of the most prominent directors and screenwriters from South Korea.

Needless to say, K-drama fans are excited to hear the news and are eagerly awaiting to see the film, which will be released some time in 2025.

Na Hong-jin’s upcoming film Hope features Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, and Zo In-sung

In Hope, the port town of Hopo falls into grave danger after it starts facing attacks from unknown beings. The village eventually becomes vulnerable to various kinds of danger, and residents fear that their homeland will be destroyed in no time.

As mentioned earlier, the film will star Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, and Zo In-sung. Jung Ho-yeon is an actress who gained international fame and success after appearing in the Netflix hit series Squid Game.

Fans are anticipating the appearance of Jung Ho-yeon in Na Hong-jin’s upcoming film as this will be her first major project after Squid Game. They are excited to see the new side of hers.

It is also worth mentioning that this is the first-ever film where she will play the leading role.

Jung Ho-yeon is set to play the character of a police officer named Sung Ae in Hope, and are excited to see Jung Ho-yeon in what they're calling a "daring role.'

While Hwang Jung-min is set to portray the character of the port town Hopo’s rural police officer Beom Seok, Zo In-sung will take on the role of a young hunter named Sung Ki.

South Korean director and screenwriter Na Hong-jin is also creating a buzz among fans as they are sure that the upcoming film will be the next hit. The director is known for his hit projects like The Chaser and The Wailing.

In an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet, Daily Sports, he stated about the film and commented:

“I’am sincerely grateful to be able to work with great actors and I plan to film safely and healthily.”

While the production cost of Hope hasn't been revealed by the director, there have been rumors that it is expected to exceed 100 billion won as a trilogy. Many experts are suggesting that it would even beat the production cost of the first part of the film Alienoid.

The married couple - Oscar-winning Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are reportedly to appear in the upcoming film Hope.

More about Jung Ho-yeon, Hwang Jung-min, and Zo In-sung

South Korean actress and model Jung Ho-yeon has only appeared in the Netflix series Squid Game and rose to international fame due to the series’s success. She is currently occupied with her modeling work and other scheduled activities.

The award-winning and popular actor Hwang Jung-min is known for his films in South Korea, including The Point Men, The Spy from the North, and others. He was also cast in Na Hong-jin’s film The Wailing and has made appearances in dramas like Narco-Saints, Hush, and others.

The actor is currently working on multiple projects, and his upcoming film Kill Bok Soon is slated to premiere on March 31, 2023.

Zo In-sung is one of the most prominent actors in South Korea. He has appeared in a number of projects including What Happened in Bali, That Winter, The Wind Blows, and It’s Okay, That’s Love. He also won the Baeksang Arts Award and was confirmed for the upcoming drama Moving.

The upcoming Na Hong-jin film Hope will start filming in the second half of 2023 and is slated to premiere by 2025.

