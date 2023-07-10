Star Wars Ghost LEGO set: Where to buy, release date, price, features, and all you need to know

The LEGO Group has revealed a new flagship set from the Ahsoka series ahead of its premiere on Disney+ later this year. The brand new Star Wars set with the Ghost and Phantom II will be available as set number 75357, according to the official Australian Store of the company.

Spring-loaded shooters, a movable Phantom II ship, store rooms, and a cockpit are among the many elements of the set. The collection contains 1,394 pieces and is based on both the Rebels and the upcoming Ahsoka series.

The brand new set will be made available from September for $159.99. Fans may also pre-order it from Amazon or from the toy company's official website ahead of its September 1 release.

Details of Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II LEGO set

The Ghost and Phantom II set has already become the talk of the town (Image via LEGO)

The brand appears to be teasing its customers with their latest Star Wars set. It's been nine years since the original 75053 The Ghost was launched, and six years since 75170 The Phantom was released. The company has now combined the two, much to the delight of fans. The whole set will be 13.5" long and 4.5" tall. With these models of the Ghost and Phantom II starships, fans will be able to recreate classic Star Wars: Ahsoka sequences.

The buildable Ghost model has a dual minifigure cockpit with a removable front section, two lever-activated spring-loaded shooters, and a detachable turret with a non-shooting cannon. Further, it also comes with a cabin with two opening hatches, a storage room, and room for a minifigure. Lt. Beyta, First Officer Hawkins, Hera, Chopper, and Jacen Syndulla are among the five Star Wars characters that will come with the set.

Ahsoka, Disney+'s upcoming American limited series, will portray the story of Ahsoka Tano. It is a Star Wars franchise spin-off that takes place in the same timeframe as the original series, The Mandalorian. The show is about the former Jedi Knight, who examines a growing threat to a defenseless galaxy, and now LEGO is all set to release its new set based on this particular show.

All about LEGO and it's other products

There are several other products as well (Image via LEGO)

LEGOs are plastic building-block toys that have been extremely popular since the mid-twentieth century. The basic structure of the toy has remained unchanged since the 1950s, and its simple design has attracted a lot of people. There are numerous sets available on the market, including Batman, Friends, and the Architecture set.

However, the Star Wars collection is making the most ripples these days, and the set based is on the Star Wars film and television franchise. Along with around 883 building toy sets and 1328 minifigures, the theme includes a video game series with six games, various computer animated short films, and TV shows.

Poll : 0 votes