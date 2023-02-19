Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino recall: reason, expiration date, UPC number, and all you need to know

PepsiCo has issued a nationwide recall for more than 300,000 bottles of its 13.7-ounce Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino over concerns that some of them may contain foreign objects.

The company believes that some of the recalled bottles may contain foreign objects like glass particles, which can be potentially dangerous when consumed.

The United States Food & Drug Association (FDA) has classified the recall as 'Class 2', implying that the recalled products could lead to temporary or reversible health consequences in people.

As per the agency, the chances of experiencing serious adverse health consequences after consuming the recalled product is 'remote'. Neither the company nor the FDA has shared the reasons behind what led to the contamination of the products with foreign particles.

The recalled products have been produced by PepsiCo in partnership with Starbucks under the North American Coffee Partnership venture. The joint venture between PepsiCo and Starbucks was created in 1994.

Speaking to the press on behalf of the North American Coffee Partnership venture, a spokesperson from Pepsico gave a statement, quoting:

“The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised.”

Continuing the statement, the spokesperson further added:

“If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.”

All you need to know about Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino chilled ready-to-drink beverage recall

The recall affects nearly 302,000 bottles of the 13.7-ounce Starbucks Vanilla Frappucino that were distributed all across the country by PepsiCo. The voluntary recall affects at least 25,200 twelve-bottle cases of ready-to-drink coffee beverages.

Packed in labeled bottles, the ready-to-drink Vanilla Frappuccino is a chilled coffee beverage that was sold all across the country at major retailers and/or grocery stores.

It is to be noted that none of the recalled ready-to-drink beverages were sold at any Starbucks location across the country. As of now, neither the company nor the FDA has indicated any injuries or fatalities related to the recalled products.

The recalled products can be recognized by the UPC code 0 12000-81331 3 which is printed on them. The recalled Vanilla Frappuccino bottles also have the following expiry dates printed on them:

March 8, 2023

May 29, 2023

June 4, 2023

June 10, 2023

Customers who may have purchased the recalled products are strictly advised not to consume them.

The affected products are to be safely disposed of in a closed bin with immediate effect. The company has not said much about refunds or replacements, but customers who want to be compensated for the affected products can get in touch with the company at 1-800-211-8307, Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm.

