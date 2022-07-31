STAYC cancels Inkigayo performance as Isa suffers ankle injury

Girl group STAYC will not be performing on the Inkigayo stage today (July 31). One of the members, Isa, suffered an ankle injury, making it difficult for her to perform under such circumstances. The remaining five members will be moving forward with their autograph event and ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championships) recording.

The 20-year-old singer Isa, also known by her birth name, Lee Chae-young, debuted with the girl group in 2020. She enjoys the position of lead vocalist in the Stereotype group.

SWITH, the group’s fandom, was surprised to hear the news and empathized with the singer. They shared their worries on social media while wishing the idol a speedy recovery.

Agency informs fans of the absence of STAYC’s Isa in upcoming activities

20-year-old Isa will sit out near-future promotional activities for the group. These include an Inkigayo performance, autograph session, and ISAC 2022. SWITHs who have been waiting for full group performances and activities will have to make do with OT5 content for the time being.

On July 31, HIGH UP Entertainment informed fans about Isa’s ankle injury. The 20-year-old was preparing for performances when she, unfortunately, injured her right ankle.

“Hello, this is HIGH-UP Entertainment. We are writing to inform you of STAYC member Isa’s injury and provide an update on the group’s activities. Isa injured her right ankle while preparing for her scheduled activities today and is currently undergoing treatment.”

The notice further added that the group would be sitting out the SBS Inkigayo performance. Usually, groups avoid bringing the injured members to the stage and perform without them. However, the girl group's agency chose to cancel the stage performance.

“As we place top priority on the health of our artists, the members of STAYC will not be appearing on today’s episode of SBS’s ‘Inkigayo’ in order to focus on Isa’s recovery.”

One small respite for fans could be that the group will still continue with their autograph session and ISAC 2022 filming. However, these activities will not include Isa.

“All STAYC members except for Isa are still scheduled to attend today’s autograph event and tomorrow’s scheduled recording for MBC’s ‘Idol Star Athletics Championships.”

The notice ended with the agency stating that it will provide further health updates on Isa and future activities, which will be based “on the course of her recovery.”

The news prompted fans to wish Isa a speedy recovery.

RIGHTER is going down @righter_stayc @STAYC_official oh my god Isa bless god and doctor for treatment you to fully recovered soon🥺 @STAYC_official oh my god Isa bless god and doctor for treatment you to fully recovered soon🥺

𝗚𝗢𝗟 @STAYC_GOL @STAYC_official get well soon chaeyoung take your time everything can wait :') @STAYC_official get well soon chaeyoung take your time everything can wait :')

stephanie⁷⋆*:･ﾟ @baepsaebomb @STAYC_official She hurt her ankle so she won’t be on Ingikayo today 🥺 hope she rests and feels better soon! @STAYC_official She hurt her ankle so she won’t be on Ingikayo today 🥺 hope she rests and feels better soon!

Meanwhile, the girl group’s recent comeback with their third single album, We Need Love, was released on July 19. The album smashed previous first-week sales records with a total of 201,072 copies sold from July 19 to 25, as per Hanteo Charts.

The previous record was 153,301 copies sold in the first week with their album YOUNG-LUV.COM. We Need Love is also the girl group’s first album to surpass 200k orders.

The steadfast growth in album sales points toward the Stereotype girl group's popularity that increases with every comeback.

