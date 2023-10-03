Stevie Nicks Barbie doll: Release date, where to buy, price, and more

Popular toy manufacturer Mattel is set to pay homage to music legend Stevie Nicks with a Barbie doll that captures the essence of the iconic singer-songwriter. The announcement was made by Stevie Nicks herself during her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The Stevie Nicks Barbie is set to be released on November 10, 2023. It is being deemed a must-have collectible for music enthusiasts, doll collectors, and fans of the legendary singer-songwriter. With meticulous attention to detail, the doll captures the essence of Stevie Nicks in all her glory.

In an emotional post on Twitter, the former Fleetwood Mac member shared her excitement about the doll's release. She stated that the doll had been with her for many months. Nicks added that she was overwhelmed when Mattel approached her asking if they could make a Barbie of her in the Rumours cover style. Rumours is the name of rock band Fleetwood Mac's iconic 1977 album.

She added that she saw her own 27-year-old self in the doll.

"Of course, I questioned 'would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…' When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face," the singer wrote on social media.

She added that the doll has her heart. The singer went on to say that she and her 27-year-old version have gone through a lot since 1975, fought several battles, and learned a lot of lessons together, noting, "I am her and she is me.

Stevie Nicks' heartfelt gratitude extended to Mattel for collaborating with her to create a Barbie that captures her essence. This collector's doll promises to be a cherished addition for fans of Fleetwood Mac and the singer. Stevie Nicks' influence on the music industry is undeniable, and now her legacy will be immortalized in doll form.

According to CNN, Mattel had made the doll available for pre-order on Monday, October 2, 2023, for $55. However, it was already sold out at the time of writing this article.

Here's how to pre-order the Stevie Nicks Barbie doll

The Stevie Nicks Barbie doll pays homage to the heydays of Fleetwood Mac. The doll is dressed in a flowy black dress reminiscent of the iconic outfit worn by Stevie on the cover of the band's 1977 LP Rumours. This dress is inspired by an emblem of rock 'n' roll history and adds a touch of timeless elegance to the doll's appearance.

Completing the ensemble are her signature platform boots, a hallmark of Stevie's iconic style. The doll also adorns a replica of Stevie's signature golden moon necklace and the doll carries a tambourine adorned with red and black ribbons. The latter is a nod to Stevie's legendary on-stage performances, making the doll a significant piece for her dedicated fanbase.

Priced at $55, the collector's item Barbie Doll offers an affordable opportunity to own a piece of rock history and a symbol of her enduring influence on music and fashion.

For those eager to add Stevie's Barbie Doll to their collection, the doll is available for pre-order at various retailers, until supplies last. The retailers which are selling the doll are:

Amazon

Target

Walmart

Mattel Creations

While the doll seems well-received by fans, it remains to be seen how much revenue it generates. As mentioned earlier, the pre-order for the doll was sold out within hours of its release on Monday.