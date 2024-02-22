"Still can’t believe it": Fans over the moon as Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's My Demon gets a Blu-ray production

The Blu-ray release of Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung's most recent K-drama, My Demon, has been announced. As per the production team, the purpose of this release is to provide fans with an exclusive look at a few unseen videos from the Netflix drama's filming.

On February 22, the production team of this rom-com drama shared information about producing the Blu-ray on its online fan cafe, which is accessible to people with membership.

As per the fans online, previously the Blu-ray production was dismissed, upsetting many fans. But the new information has cheered them up, and as a result, fans are trending keywords like My Demon, Song Kang, and Kim Yoo-jung on X. A netizen on X said, “Still can’t believe it”.

“Everything was worth it”: Fans express happiness following My Demon's Blu-ray production news

On February 22, My Demon went viral on social media as the Blu-ray disc with behind-the-scenes and other content featuring Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung was confirmed.

Previously, the SBS team had canceled the production due to internal issues. On January 25, they released a statement on the Daum Net Fan Cafe saying,

“You must have waited a long time, but we are very sad and sorry for not being able to deliver good news. Negotiations regarding Blu-ray production have been ongoing, and the minimum quantity was met thanks to the interest and promotion of many people, but Blu-ray production was canceled due to internal circumstances at SBS.”

Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung displayed a captivating chemistry in the Netflix drama, which resulted in many fans falling in love with the show. The viewers who enjoyed the show wished to see more of the making of the series when it ended. They had been eagerly anticipating the release of the Blu-ray, and since the confirmation, they have expressed their excitement on social media.

Many fans made hilarious memes referring to their favorite scenes from the drama to express their joy, while others were taken aback because they had not expected this news.

About My Demon

My Demon is a romantic comedy K-drama based on the life of a 200-year-old demon who got entangled with a heartless CEO and heiress of a huge conglomerate in South Korea. Song Kang played the role of the demon Jeong Gu-won, who lost all his powers to the female CEO Do Do-hee after a strange accident.

The two team up and sign a marriage contract to use the powers of the demon together to overcome hurdles while also gaining personal goals. The K-drama aired its finale episode on January 20 and is available for fans to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

The release date of My Demon premium Blu-ray is yet to be announced by the production team.

