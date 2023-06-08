"Still has that nasty side": RHOC fans call out Tamra for her allegations against Shannon

RHOC season 17 premiered on Bravo this Wednesday, June 7, and we already have drama in the house! The first episode of the show featured Tamra and Shannon, who used to be best friends until season 14, hurling some pretty serious accusations at each other.

After Tamra got fired two seasons ago, Shannon allegedly ended their six-year-long friendship and ghosted her. She tried to text her and call her as she needed her best friend, but Shannon did not respond.

This was in contrast to Shannon’s explanation, where she said that Tamra and she “have a really long history of really going deep with each other,” but the former suddenly cut her off. She tried to be a good friend to Tamra, who came up with “new falsehoods about me” in various podcasts.

Tamra said that she was just telling the truth in her interviews and immediately began to cry when Shannon tried having a conversation with her. Tamra sobbed as she said that she missed her best friend and told her about all the problems in her life. This was in contrast to her previous statement where she called Shannon a “self-centered person who only gives a f**k about herself.”

RHOC fans believed Shannon and felt that Tamra was still the same old person with a nasty side.

#RHOC So far I feel Tamra is the exact same. Still has that nasty side. She's very predictable. So far I feel Tamra is the exact same. Still has that nasty side. She's very predictable. #RHOC

RHOC fans slam Tamra for crying after lying on podcasts

In their confrontation, Tamra kept on sobbing as she explained that her gym was shut down and that she lost her dog. Shannon initially thought that Tamra was mentioning her as the "missing her best friend," but it actually turned out to be the dog. The friends eventually decided to let go of their old fights and reconnect.

However, based on the upcoming promo, Tamra will once again fight Shannon. RHOC fans called out Tamra for crying after saying such bad stuff against Shannon and felt that she was just trying to create a storyline out of nothing.

XOXONL @normalxoxo Tamra is already exhausting 🥴 some people never grow #RHOC Tamra is already exhausting 🥴 some people never grow #RHOC

#RHOC Tamra talked so heavy about Shannon on the podcasts, in her confessionals, and with the rest of the ladies. Now that she has the chance to say it to Shannon'sface, instant waterworks and sob stories Tamra talked so heavy about Shannon on the podcasts, in her confessionals, and with the rest of the ladies. Now that she has the chance to say it to Shannon'sface, instant waterworks and sob stories#RHOC https://t.co/zMzYJywSoZ

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Awww another season where the girls use Shannon for a storyline. lol she really is the star of the show. Last year Heather made her the target when she returned and this year it’s Tamra #RHOC Awww another season where the girls use Shannon for a storyline. lol she really is the star of the show. Last year Heather made her the target when she returned and this year it’s Tamra #RHOC https://t.co/x4UvgxG8l1

Dustin Cone @Dustin_Cone I believe Shannon, I think Tamra is harboring vendetta since season 14 #RHOC I believe Shannon, I think Tamra is harboring vendetta since season 14 #RHOC https://t.co/Oi1uaWDpK4

Ashley Lynn @AshLT271 I can already tell Tamra is going to be a try hard this season. Anything to be in every storyline. #RHOC I can already tell Tamra is going to be a try hard this season. Anything to be in every storyline. #RHOC

MEL ☕️☕️ @commentatorMEL Tamra saying I miss my best friend and Shannon saying I do too… but then Tamra clarified she was talking about her dog is quality tv #rhoc Tamra saying I miss my best friend and Shannon saying I do too… but then Tamra clarified she was talking about her dog is quality tv #rhoc

@RockNRoll_Tan @RockNRoll_Tan Omg whatever Tamra, she is never at a loss for words. And here comes the crying with no tears #RHOC Omg whatever Tamra, she is never at a loss for words. And here comes the crying with no tears #RHOC

Tamra and Shannon will soon have a huge fight

Even though the ladies decided in the end to get rid of all the "hardships" and have a decent conversation about the problem between them, they will be seen getting into a fight within a week. Based on a preview, Shannon will call out Tamra for being a fake friend, while the latter says that Shannon double crossed her.

They accuse each other of being out of control and it is unsure who will win the fight. Shannon will also ask Tamra why she has been telling people that she is "hurt."

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOC season 17 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the Peacock streaming application and the network's website.

