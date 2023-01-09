Stills from The Bait show Jang Keun-suk in a new light

Upcoming K-drama The Bait featuring Korean superstar Jang Keun-suk dropped new stills from the show, which gave fans a glimpse of the series' characters and aura. In one of the stills, the Love Rain actor was seen in an entirely different and intriguing new light.

Coupang Play’s upcoming show is a crime-thriller-themed K-drama. The plot of The Bait, formerly titled Chronicle of Crime, will center on a former lawyer-turned-homicide investigator who works on contemporary crimes in an effort to discover the answers to unresolved mysteries from the past.

The series will mark the end of Jang Keun-suk's half-decade-long hiatus from the small screen and will be his first lead role since Switch, which was released in 2018. Apart from Keun-suk, Squid Games star Heo Sung-tae and The Good Detective’s Lee Elijah are also set to feature in the upcoming show.

The Bait new still shows contrasting image of lead actor, Jang Keun-suk

The Bait, which will be led by a star-studded cast, has piqued the interest of viewers with its latest still depicting a contrasting image of the lead actor, Jang Keun-suk.

The lead character of The Bait, Goo Do-han will be played by Jang Keun-suk. Goo Do-han is a detective who is determined to uncover the truth after Noh Sang-cheon, the perpetrator of South Korea's largest fraud case, is identified as a suspect in a murder despite it being believed that he passed away eight years ago. Veteran actor Heo Sung-tae will portray the character of Noh Sang-cheon.

The massive transition from Goo Do-han's past to his present, has been captured in stunning detail by the newly released stills. Goo Do-han enjoyed a prosperous career as a corporate litigation lawyer, but for unknown reasons, decided to pursue a career in homicide investigation instead.

The new stills depict Goo Do-han in his new avatar, which features a scruffy beard, dark faded clothes, and ruffled hair. This is very different from his guise as a lawyer, who donned a sharp clean suit, had a clean-shaven face, and well-kept hair.

Viewers got a sense of Jang Keun-suk's fierce side as well as his profound magnetism, both of which have never been seen before. In addition to this, his keen stare piqued the audience's interest in learning more about what The Bait has in store for them.

Jang Keun-suk made his debut as an actor in 1997

Jang Keun-suk is a renowned Korean actor and singer who featured in several successful K-dramas and movies. He made his acting debut in 1997 with the sitcom Selling Happiness.

Jang Keun-suk is best known for his stunning performance in several blockbuster K-dramas including Beethoven Virus, Mary Stayed Out All Night, Pretty Man, The Royal Gambler, and Switch. Anticipation for The Bait is high as viewers are eager to see the actor return to the world of K-dramas.

Coupang Play's upcoming show will premiere on January 27, 2023.

