"Stop hosting things": RHOA fans slam Kenya as the crew gets kicked out of a charity event because of her

We are just 4 episodes into RHOA season 15 and the drama is already stirring up. Recently, Kenya Moore organized a trip for the ladies to Birmingham, Alabama, where she was supposed to perform at the Magic City Classic football match. However, the ladies were not impressed with her planning and hotel accommodations.

Kenya failed to inform the ladies that they were going to take dance lessons before heading to the hotel, as they had a late check-in. Sheree called Kenya a "stunt queen" for the same and wondered what other things she was going to do on the tour. Kenya also revealed that they had a charity even later that night, shocking everyone in the van.

Furthermore, the cast members were not happy with the generic hotel and felt that they were not being given the "suite rooms." Kenya also failed to inform the charity event organizers that she was going to bring cameras with her, which got the production kicked out.

She herself started to do some distracting dance steps at the event, which got the ladies evicted from the premises in front of everyone. The show organizers felt that people were concentrating more on the group rather than the event. This was embarrassing for them and they wanted to confront Kenya about the same.

RHOA fans slammed Moore for her poor hosting skills and asked not to take the ladies anywhere on tours.

Lica1988🌺 @kat12021988 Kenya imma need you to stop hosting things and inviting people on Trips, cause sometimes you really do too much and then leave people hanging do better this is not the first time #RHOA Kenya imma need you to stop hosting things and inviting people on Trips, cause sometimes you really do too much and then leave people hanging do better this is not the first time #RHOA

RHOA fans shocked as Kenya did not tell the ladies about the dress code

Kenya was very upset that the ladies showed up in casual dresses for the charity event and even called out Monyetta for wearing a plain jump suit, saying that they were not headed to a strip club. Later on, she revealed that the theme of the event was fashion forward, but no one other than them was dressed up.

There were no chairs for the ladies, who slammed Kenya for calling the event "upscale." Some even joked about her being a low rank Carrie Bradshaw.

RHOA fans agreed with the cast members and slammed Kenya for not telling her friends the dress code or the itinerary.

Kenya is always slamming the other ladies' trips, saying she can do better.

Kenya, these accommodations are not first class.

Throughout the years, I have hated when the ladies bit🤬h about their accommodations on trips like they are moving there permanently, but Kenya is always slamming the other ladies' trips, saying she can do better. Kenya, these accommodations are not first class. #RHOA

SIE✨ @loveyousum_sie #RHOA Not only did Kenya not tell them the itinerary ahead of time to dress appropriately but she barely chase them time to change Not only did Kenya not tell them the itinerary ahead of time to dress appropriately but she barely chase them time to change 😂 #RHOA

Varnell Hill @VICKYROZAY Kenya why didn’t you give them an itinerary or a dress code BEFORE the trip???? #rhoa Kenya why didn’t you give them an itinerary or a dress code BEFORE the trip???? #rhoa https://t.co/tUbpW1LUI3

Shallon ♓️ @Ladii_Lundy You gotta be there by 8:15, they had to be ready by 7, y’all left dinner at 5. It’s your fault Kenya. You know all y’all need time to get ready. Itineraries and dress codes help in these situations. Plan accordingly #RHOA You gotta be there by 8:15, they had to be ready by 7, y’all left dinner at 5. It’s your fault Kenya. You know all y’all need time to get ready. Itineraries and dress codes help in these situations. Plan accordingly #RHOA

Future Jr @RealToyaWright Well Kenya you probably should’ve gave them a heads up of the itinerary 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #RHOA Well Kenya you probably should’ve gave them a heads up of the itinerary 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #RHOA

Anna Sanchez @nannasbananas Perhaps Kenya provided more details about the Homecoming event. Monyetta would have more appropriate outfit according to Kenya’s dress code… #RHOA Perhaps Kenya provided more details about the Homecoming event. Monyetta would have more appropriate outfit according to Kenya’s dress code…#RHOA https://t.co/TFIT0GAYwy

(◍•ᴗ•◍)❤ @iamtiaskye101 to be fair, as much as I'm growing to like Kenya, she didn't inform them on what to wear for a charity event. I get being stressed but communication is key. #RHOA to be fair, as much as I'm growing to like Kenya, she didn't inform them on what to wear for a charity event. I get being stressed but communication is key. #RHOA

that it states that Kenya Moore shall not host, plan or be allowed to bring her daughter on cast trips. Wtf?! They need to make sure when they sign all future contracts,that it states that Kenya Moore shall not host, plan or be allowed to bring her daughter on cast trips. Wtf?! #RHOA They need to make sure when they sign all future contracts, that it states that Kenya Moore shall not host, plan or be allowed to bring her daughter on cast trips. Wtf?! #RHOA

Kenya will get into a heated argument with the ladies next week

After returning from the event, the ladies were angry because of the embarrassment of being kicked out. They felt that Kenya should have told the organizers about who was coming with her. They even confessed that this was not the first time Moore had done something like this, as she failed to organize good trips to South Carolina and Blue Ridge as well.

The RHOA cast decided to confront Kenya about the same and they went to her room, constantly knocking on her door. This caused her to scream at the women and shut the door after them. The fight will be featured next week, when Kenya asks the ladies not to come back to the hotel or to her performance.

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application.

