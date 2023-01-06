Stray Kids' Bang Chan’s sister Hannah says she’s the mean one in her sibling relationship

Hannah Bahng, a content creator also known for being Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan’s sister, recently opened up about her sibling dynamics.

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Hannah went live on her Instagram account and talked about her meet-ups with the Stray Kids' leader, how her brother had gaslighted her into thinking he was the mean one, and more.

ًsami 🥀 @straytegy (1/2) hannah saying that she is actually the mean one in her sibling dynamic with bang chan, and that he’s been gaslighting us into thinking he’s the mean one(1/2) hannah saying that she is actually the mean one in her sibling dynamic with bang chan, and that he’s been gaslighting us into thinking he’s the mean one 😭 (1/2) https://t.co/RpKCDgqr8f

The popular sibling duo have showcased their adorable sweet-and-sour relationship in front of the cameras multiple times in the past. Thanks to the Instagram broadcast, STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) got more glimpses into the siblings’ lives.

“I love their relationship”: Fans love the adorable sibling dynamic between Hannah Bahng and her brother, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan

amy 📼 IS SEEING SKZ @amywolfchan “i don’t wanna talk about it, that was a moment of weakness” pls hannah and chan buying each other gifts but both thinking they’re the mean one PLEASE I LOVE THEIR RELATIONSHIP “i don’t wanna talk about it, that was a moment of weakness” pls hannah and chan buying each other gifts but both thinking they’re the mean one PLEASE I LOVE THEIR RELATIONSHIP https://t.co/XHCxeZJpYv

The STAY fandom was treated to another siblings’ story time by Hannah Bahng and her brother, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. Fans love the duo’s bickering and teasing on live broadcasts, and the latest stories confirm the same.

In the January 5 Instagram live stream, Hannah mentioned that she thinks the Stray Kids leader “gaslights” others into thinking he’s the meaner person in their sibling relationship.

She added that she is the mean one and even wondered out loud if she had been nice to him recently. The thought of being nice to him led her to re-think her life choices too.

danial is seeing daniel 🫶🏽 @hyunxingnamja their relationship together as siblings are so cute omg please hannah corrected chan that she’s actually the mean one and not himtheir relationship together as siblings are so cute omg please hannah corrected chan that she’s actually the mean one and not him 😭 their relationship together as siblings are so cute omg 😭 https://t.co/MxZnfukRoq

Hannah also shared stories of when she hung out with her brother when she was in South Korea recently. She said that they bought each other clothes and even called it “a moment of weakness.” She added that the hoodie she wore on the live stream was gifted by Bang Chan.

“When we were in Korea, we were able to hang out a couple of times. He got me this hoodie. Does a mean person do that? No. A person who cares does that and that's embarrassing for him. That is so embarrassing for him. Did I also get him something? Yes, but we don't talk about that because that was just a moment of weakness.”

yas*✩* @beyondyasmin while hannah was in korea, she had the opportunity to hang out with bang chan a couple times! he bought her the hoodie she’s wearing and she got him a shirt🥺 she also said she’s the meaner sibling not him lmao while hannah was in korea, she had the opportunity to hang out with bang chan a couple times! he bought her the hoodie she’s wearing and she got him a shirt🥺 she also said she’s the meaner sibling not him lmao https://t.co/qSkUivONGG

Take a look at how STAYs reacted to Hannah’s stories of Bang Chan below:

Alexandra @alexaisherexoxo 🤣🤣 @homeskz I just love how they have “fight” about who is the meaner🤣🤣 @homeskz I just love how they have “fight” about who is the meaner 😭🤣🤣

amy 📼 IS SEEING SKZ @amywolfchan i wish i had a sibling relationship like chan and hannah, they are sibling goals i wish i had a sibling relationship like chan and hannah, they are sibling goals https://t.co/NnXsxD7JIA

maddy🌕 @channiesbubb

they're truly the most iconic (and apparently mean????) siblings there are lmao. i wonder if lucas is the nice one then??🤔



the way hannah is shading chan but also praising himthey're truly the most iconic (and apparently mean????) siblings there are lmao. i wonder if lucas is the nice one then??🤔 the way hannah is shading chan but also praising him😭they're truly the most iconic (and apparently mean????) siblings there are lmao. i wonder if lucas is the nice one then??🤔 https://t.co/spFjCtlOmq

ًshibs is seeing skz! @daengcarts



HANNAH AND CHAN PLS “have i been nice to him??”HANNAH AND CHAN PLS “have i been nice to him??”HANNAH AND CHAN PLS 😭😭 https://t.co/p6hhuJ6SoY

may ★ @liloumaey not hannah and chan competing for the „mean sibling“ title when they r both the sweetest ppl on earth help not hannah and chan competing for the „mean sibling“ title when they r both the sweetest ppl on earth help 😭

jay @alienscave @liloumaey it’s so funny bc chan was being all sweet trying to tell us hannah was the nice one and she just 🤨🤨🤨 @liloumaey it’s so funny bc chan was being all sweet trying to tell us hannah was the nice one and she just 🤨🤨🤨

Recent updates on Stray Kids

On the professional front, Stray Kids has multiple exciting activities lined up for the year. The latest is their 37th GDA (Golden Disc Awards) performance. As per the performance spoiler currently going around on Twitter, the group is reported to be performing CASE 143, Freeze and Superboard.

비니 @spearhyunnie OMG STRAY KIDS WILL PERFORM CASE 143, SUPER BOARD AND FREEZE AT GDA! OMG STRAY KIDS WILL PERFORM CASE 143, SUPER BOARD AND FREEZE AT GDA! https://t.co/WtgbsvvNji

STAYs are excited for the same since the GDA stage will be the debut stage for Freeze and Superboard live performances. The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids also teased their major plans for this year with a Step Out 2023 video, which includes two album releases, a collaboration, a special concert, a fan meeting, SKZFLIX, seasonal songs, Racha logs, and a 2Kids Show.

Poll : 0 votes