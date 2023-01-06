Stray Kids' Bang Chan’s sister Hannah says she’s the mean one in her sibling relationship

Hannah Bahng, a content creator also known for being Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan’s sister, recently opened up about her sibling dynamics.
On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Hannah went live on her Instagram account and talked about her meet-ups with the Stray Kids' leader, how her brother had gaslighted her into thinking he was the mean one, and more.
The popular sibling duo have showcased their adorable sweet-and-sour relationship in front of the cameras multiple times in the past. Thanks to the Instagram broadcast, STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) got more glimpses into the siblings’ lives.
“I love their relationship”: Fans love the adorable sibling dynamic between Hannah Bahng and her brother, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan
The STAY fandom was treated to another siblings’ story time by Hannah Bahng and her brother, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan. Fans love the duo’s bickering and teasing on live broadcasts, and the latest stories confirm the same.
In the January 5 Instagram live stream, Hannah mentioned that she thinks the Stray Kids leader “gaslights” others into thinking he’s the meaner person in their sibling relationship.
She added that she is the mean one and even wondered out loud if she had been nice to him recently. The thought of being nice to him led her to re-think her life choices too.
Hannah also shared stories of when she hung out with her brother when she was in South Korea recently. She said that they bought each other clothes and even called it “a moment of weakness.” She added that the hoodie she wore on the live stream was gifted by Bang Chan.
“When we were in Korea, we were able to hang out a couple of times. He got me this hoodie. Does a mean person do that? No. A person who cares does that and that's embarrassing for him. That is so embarrassing for him. Did I also get him something? Yes, but we don't talk about that because that was just a moment of weakness.”
Take a look at how STAYs reacted to Hannah’s stories of Bang Chan below:
Recent updates on Stray Kids
On the professional front, Stray Kids has multiple exciting activities lined up for the year. The latest is their 37th GDA (Golden Disc Awards) performance. As per the performance spoiler currently going around on Twitter, the group is reported to be performing CASE 143, Freeze and Superboard.
STAYs are excited for the same since the GDA stage will be the debut stage for Freeze and Superboard live performances. The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 7, 2023.
Meanwhile, Stray Kids also teased their major plans for this year with a Step Out 2023 video, which includes two album releases, a collaboration, a special concert, a fan meeting, SKZFLIX, seasonal songs, Racha logs, and a 2Kids Show.