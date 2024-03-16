Stray Kids’ Felix becomes the most followed JYPE artist on Instagram and the fastest 4th gen idol to reach this milestone

It is no surprise that Stray Kids is one of the most famous fourth-generation K-pop groups in the world. With their extensive and creative discography, each member has created a name for themselves. While all of them are equally popular, their young member, Felix has recently been making rounds in the international community.

Along with the numerous features he is doing for different magazines, he was recently given the privilege of walking the ramp for the renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Expand Tweet

While all this has watered the plants of his success, he has arrived with another emergence among the entire fourth-generation community. on March 16, 2024, Felix became the most followed artist from his company JYP Entertainment.

This achievement has been put in his bag only within seven months of opening his Instagram account. This goes on to show the kind of impact he has had not only on the K-pop community but also on the extended international community.

Felix becomes the most followed JYP artist within 7 months of opening his personal Instagram account

On March 5, 2024, Felix of Stray Kids became the first-ever K-pop idol to walk the runway at the New York Fashion Week. This ramp walk was extra special as it was his debut runway as well. The more distinctive thing surrounding this achievement was him being invited by the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière himself.

Fans were beaming with pride on this day and the days following because along with the fans, renowned international celebrities were also busy complimenting Felix for his visuals, personality, and appearance. A collaboration of this kind with a brand like Louis Vuitton added fuel to his social media recognition. After this appearance, naturally, the Stray Kids member gained a lot of followers and attention from around the world.

On August 2, 2023, six out of the eight members of Stray Kids launched their personal Instagram accounts. Among them, members Hyunjin and Felix were competing against each other in the race of who would gain the most followers in a stipulated amount of time.

At that time as well, the latter was able to achieve the most followers only in a day since opening his account. Since then he has seen no stopping and his Instagram growth has remained at a peak, especially among the 4th generation K-pop idols.

Expand Tweet

It was only a matter of time until on March 16, 2024, within seven months of introducing himself to Instagram, Felix became the fastest fourth-generation idol to reach 14.6 million followers. With this, he also became the most followed Idol from his company, JYP Entertainment. And given the range of celebrities that house under JYP Entertainment, such an achievement is a huge deal for the 23-year-old male idol.

Felix also has many other achievements to his name such as being the first K-pop face of Bulgari parfums ever, along with being the first and only 4th gen male idol to grace the international BAZAAR magazine cover. Furthermore, he simultaneously graced Harper's BAZAAR Japan Regular + Special covers.

He was also the first 4th gen male idol on Vogue Korea’s digital cover and the first to have a solo 13-page feature in Vogue Magazine. All this has effortlessly made the Stray Kids star an icon of fourth-generation K-pop.