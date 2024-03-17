On March 16, 2024, Hwang Hyun-jin, also known as Hyunjin from STRAY KIDS, treated fans with another musical gem, hey you, as part of the SKZ-RECORD series. This release follows his previous song, Long for you, which dropped just two days prior on March 14, 2024.

The song hey you is an all-English track penned and composed by Hyunjin himself along with the producer, Joha. This release highlights his contribution to the SKZ-RECORD series, which features original compositions and covers not included in the group's official albums or singles.

The song was released on the group's official YouTube channel.

With the latest release, the idol once again displays his versatility and artistry, crafting a heartfelt melody and lyrics that resonate with listeners on a deeper level.

STRAY KIDS' Hyunjin surprises fans with hey you release

In a message shared on the fan community app Bubble, Hyunjin shed light on the inspiration behind hey you. He revealed:

"'Hey you' is the first scene where they fall in love..! Then the gaze of Alice falling in love when they were talking in the bus, I think that's how I came to write the lyrics. then as I watched until the end, I had different thoughts and wanted to express different feelings, then I started working on 'Long for you.'"

He continued:

"Please listen to both songs prettily, I was thinking about when to release them so I chose near my birthday."

The song draws inspiration from the 2004 American movie Closer, particularly the first scene, encapsulating the initial emotions of love. Interestingly, fellow STRAY KIDS member Han also drew inspiration from the same film for his solo track Close.

This isn't the first time Hyunjin has found creative inspiration in Closer, his previous paintings were also influenced by the movie, adding another layer of depth to his artistic expression.

Hey you marks the dancer-rapper's debut into the realm of fully English songs, showcasing his versatility and fluency in multiple languages. This release not only highlights Hyunjin's musical talents but also underscores the diverse influences that shape STRAY KIDS' creative process.

Closer, the movie that inspired the latest track, is a 2004 American romantic drama directed by Mike Nichols and stars Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Clive Owen. The film received critical acclaim and numerous awards, including Golden Globe wins for Portman and Owen.

The artist's latest releases add to the momentum of STRAY KIDS' musical journey, following their successful mini-album ROCK-STAR, released in November 2023. With each member's unique contributions to the SKZ-RECORD series, STRAY KIDS continues to captivate audiences worldwide with their creativity and passion for music.