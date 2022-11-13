Stray Kids MANIAC World Tour Jakarta Setlist for Day 1

Stray Kids resumed their thrilling Asia leg of the MANIAC World Tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 12, 2022. The last concert was on September 18 in Seoul, after which the group took a nearly two-month gap for some rest and other activities.

The CASE 143 singers took the stage by storm and performed new song covers for fans. Enthusiasm soared high when Seungmin sang NewJeans’ Hype Boy and was joined by Changbin and Lee Know’s shy yet energetic dancing.

The concert also had several emotional moments, such as the entire audience singing Waiting for Us, which surprised the group.

DOMINO, CHEESE, Wish You Back, and more: Stray Kids’ Jakarta setlist for the MANIAC World Tour offered the best of everything

From debut song Hellevator to milestone hits like Back Door and God’s Menu, Stray Kids left no stone unturned to return to the stage with a bang. They treated fans to another sensual performance of Red Lights and made them jump along with Victory Song and All In. The group also added EASY, one of the songs fans desired the most to see the singers perform live, to the Jakarta setlist.

Check out Stray Kids’ setlist for MANIAC World Tour’s Jakarta stop below:

MANIAC VENOM Red Lights (OT8 version) EASY All In (Korean version) District 9 Back Door Charmer LonelySt. Side Effects Thunderous DOMINO God's Menu CHEESE Yayaya Rock If the World Was Ending by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels (Felix) Wish You Back (HAN) Waiting for us A Flying Butterfly by YB (Lee Know) Hype Boy by NewJeans (Seungmin) Muddy Water CASE 143 Hellevator Top Victory Song FAM (Korean version) MIROH Star Lost Haven

Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan earns praises for his generous actions at the Jakarta Day 1 concert

odelle @bangchristcpher #MANIACinJKT #StrayKids one of the front row stays passed out and bang chan being the best boy he is placed the fan towards her one of the front row stays passed out and bang chan being the best boy he is placed the fan towards her😭 #MANIACinJKT #StrayKids https://t.co/idlxepnRGd

Among the many unforgettable moments Stray Kids gave fans in their Jakarta concert, leader Bang Chan’s actions towards a few concert-goers ranked at the top of the list. The idol has been praised for his humble attitude and caring nature several times in the past as well.

Watching one’s favorite artist perform live is an exciting moment that no fan would want to miss. The case was similar for a wheelchair-bound STAY who enjoyed the Jakarta concert to their fullest. Bang Chan went towards their side of the stage and excitedly hyped them for the performance.

rafael @whalieeenboi Sweet Bang Chan reached out and hyping up a stay in a wheelchair 🥹 #ManiacInJakarta Sweet Bang Chan reached out and hyping up a stay in a wheelchair 🥹 #ManiacInJakarta https://t.co/GpWuljYfbs

At another point during the same concert, Bang Chan noticed a fan passing out in the front row. He immediately ran over and turned the fans on stage towards the fans’ side to give them air. He was even recorded changing the STAY's settings. Moreover, fans collectively praised the medical team’s quick assistance.

In one of his speeches, the leader asked fans to be careful while having fun. He also reminded them to bring portable fans to November 13’s concert.

👑 @_wampipti

-Bring a fan and water

-Stay safe



This man is gentle and perfect. Let's see each other next year here in Philippines! @Stray_Kids Bang Chan's gentle reminders to Stays who are going to attend the concert:-Bring a fan and water-Stay safeThis man is gentle and perfect. Let's see each other next year here in Philippines! Bang Chan's gentle reminders to Stays who are going to attend the concert:-Bring a fan and water-Stay safeThis man is gentle and perfect. Let's see each other next year here in Philippines! ❤️@Stray_Kids https://t.co/RbkIiHB9c1

Stray Kids’ MANIAC World Tour will next see them touring Thailand directly next year in February. They will then head to Singapore, Japan, Australia, the Philippines, and the United States, until April 2023.

Poll : 0 votes