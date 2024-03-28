On March 28, 2024, Stray Kids, the South Korean boy group under JYP Entertainment, set the internet abuzz with anticipation through a post on their official X account, @Stray_Kids.

The post arrived just a day before their much-awaited fan meeting concert, "Stray Kids 4TH FANMEETING ‘SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL,'" scheduled to unfold from March 29 to March 31, 2024. The post teased the first-ever public stage at their fourth official fan meeting.

The post's caption, as translated by Google, reads:

"D-1 ' Stray Kids presents the first public stage at the fourth official fan meeting."

The announcement ignited curiosity among fans, referred to as STAYs, as they speculated about what this new stage setup could entail. Debating whether it might introduce a never-before-heard song or a fresh performance of a beloved track, fans eagerly anticipated the surprises in store.

Stray Kids is set to showcase a new stage in an upcoming fan meeting concert

The concerts mark a special occasion, celebrating the group's 6th anniversary since their debut on March 25, 2018. Stray Kids, often abbreviated as SKZ, ascended to fame through their unique sound and self-produced music.

On X, user @minivers shared a comprehensive list of Korean songs by the octave that the group has released but not performed live. This compilation includes tracks like 0325, Chronosaurus, Phobia, Gone Days, and more.

As fans speculate about the potential song choices for the debut performance, suggestions range from overlooked tracks like DLC from their album 5-STAR to SSICK from Noeasy and Booster from Clé: LEVANTER.

The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Stray Kids' latest musical endeavor. The upcoming fan meeting, titled "SKZ'S MAGIC SCHOOL," promises to be an enchanting affair filled with captivating performances and interactive events.

The Maniac group, after a nine-month hiatus since their last fan event "PILOT: FOR ★★★★★" in July of the previous year, is set to triumphantly return with their latest offering. The event, taking place at Seoul's Olympic Park KSPO Dome, seeks to strengthen the bond between the eight-member group and their dedicated fanbase through immersive experiences.

Additionally, Stray Kids is set to headline several international music festivals, including I-Days in Milan, Italy, on July 12, BST Hyde Park in London, UK, on July 14, and Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States on August 2. These global appearances underscore the group's growing international acclaim and their readiness to take on the world stage.

As fans eagerly anticipate the latest stage performances and international ventures, the group's unwavering dedication to their craft and their fans continues to solidify their position as one of K-pop's most formidable acts.