Succession season 4 episode 4: 7 hilarious tweets that sum up the Roy siblings' situation after Logan's death

Succession season 4 has already started to feel like an endgame in the previous week's episode, which saw a huge event shake the entire Roy family. Yes, the king is dead, and with the death of Logan Roy, the series has opened up doors to a drama that was unprecedented up to this point. While it did start as sibling rivalry, things were quite different this season, especially with Logan's bog betrayal that united all three of his children.

This episode had several things that created a stir in the pot. Of course, Logan did leave behind instructions to follow after his demise. It seems that the old man has handed the duty of the household and the big chair to Kendall Roy, who already seems on his way to becoming the next Logan.

This episode saw Kendall assuming his position as the co-CEO of the company alongside his brother and the family's darling child Roman Roy. However, in this scuffle, they left behind their little sister, Shiv, out of the equation. It is quite shocking, given that Shiv looked most likely to take over the post in the second season of Succession.

This bludgeoning family drama was enough for fans to engage on social media sites by making hilarious memes about the Logan Roy family and the Roy siblings, especially with all the new developments in place.

Top 7 Tweets about Roy family's succession

The battle for succession was the chief story of the show since the very start. With that appearing to be set in place, fans have taken the liberty to highlight certain scenes and comment on others with hilarious memes and tweets.

On snubbing Shiv from the primary role

A fan reacts to the snubbing of Shiv from the primary role (Screenshot via Twitter)

daisy @daisye_TH Me trying to jump through the tv to catch Shiv when she fell over #succession Me trying to jump through the tv to catch Shiv when she fell over #succession https://t.co/VmvBQLs3Ia

Shiv had some of the most challenging scenes at the end of this episode. Not only was she left out of the position of power, despite being an active part of the struggle, but she also likely suffered an injury as she fell off the stairs. This was shortly after it was revealed that she was pregnant.

On KLR, Kendall Roy

This was one of the best episodes for Kendall Roy, who not only found out that his father wanted him in the big seat but also acted like his father in a moment of strength, getting fans to echo that Logan Roy is back in spirit.

It was also revealed that his name is Kendall Logan Roy (KLR).

The Kerry-Marcia beef

Asieño @Kuroi_sakano #succession #SuccessionHBO



Marcia: “We're calling Kerry a taxi to the subway so that she can go home to her little apartment”



Me: Marcia: “We're calling Kerry a taxi to the subway so that she can go home to her little apartment”Me: #succession #SuccessionHBO Marcia: “We're calling Kerry a taxi to the subway so that she can go home to her little apartment”Me: https://t.co/HBBuLgkmqv

This was one of the most meme-worthy and fun parts of an otherwise intense episode. Marcia's return was more than welcomed by the Succession fans as she came back to torment Kerry with her sharp tongue and intricate words.

Succession is now streaming on HBO Max.

