"Such abusive, vile words": Petition against Jeremy Clarkson's Sun article on Meghan Markle receives more than 7,000 signatures

Journalist Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear fame recently shared his opinion on the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in an interview with The Sun, and people have not been happy.

Clarkson explicitly told the publication that he "hates" Markle and wished for some vile things to happen to her. This includes her being forced to walk down the street n*ked as people chant "shame" at her. He was referring to the infamous scene from the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Needless to say, people have called the journalist "vile and disgusting" for his comments.

Dom Joly @domjoly Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so?

The article went viral and while some people shared Jeremy Clarkson's sentiments, others have taken measures to cancel him. One such measure is a GoFundMe petition that has been making its rounds.

The petition aims to bring to light the abusive nature of the article and for media companies such as The Sun to be ethically responsible and not print or share hate speech. The petition states:

"In an age where women are being r*ped and k*lled in the streets I find it incredibly disturbing that a national newspaper would feel brave enough to print such abusive, vile words."

GoFundMe against Jeremy Clarkson almost fully signed

Jeremy Clarkson's article in The Sun claiming his hatred for Meghan Markle on a 'cellular level' has gone viral for promoting hate speech. A GoFundMe petition started by Vanessa Brown opposing Clarkson's article has garnered over 7,290 signatures within the past hour.

The petition is looking to get 7,500 signatures and is almost completely backed.

Vanessa Brown writes about journalistic integrity and condemns the spread of hate speech. She reminded readers about all the times Meghan was subject to such news in the British media. Brown also wrote about the effects and impacts of hate speech on readers. She said that hate speech has several forms of expression which:

"advocate, incite, promote or justify hatred, violence and discrimination against a person or group of persons for a variety of reasons."

She continued by saying that the spread of hate speech can eventually lead to hate crimes. She added that such words can pose grave dangers for the democratic society and hamper the protection of human rights and the rule of law. Brown noted that if such things are left unaddressed, they can lead to violence and "conflict on a wider scale."

Brown added that she felt it was her duty to start the fight against violence and abuse against women in the British media as she too was a victim of r*pe and online abuse. The petition started just yesterday and has already almost reached its goal.

Jeremy Clarkson's comments on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came just a few days following the release of the final episodes of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. The mini docuseries highlights everything about the couple from their courtship to the events leading up to their decision to exit from their royal duties.

