"Super cringy!": Below Deck fans slam Katie for dating Ross

Episode 16 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Bravo this Monday, March 13, at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Katie and Ross were seen fighting once again after the latter spoke to another girl during a party. Katie has been getting serious about her relationship with Ross. However, he only wants to date her for fun and physical intimacy. Katie asked him to behave after the night out, but immediately tried to kiss him after he got upset.

Ross said that he did not want to be in the "doghouse" and wanted to break things off, so he kept on mentioning how they had no future together. Katie walked away once, but agreed to his terms of dating the next morning. The two made up as Katie said that she was now just going to date "for fun." Ross instead put all the blame on her, saying that she always pulls up a wall when he tries to have a conversation

Below Deck fans called Katie "dumb" for dating Ross just to have fun when she was clearly looking for some sort of commitment.

Below Deck fans slam Katie for going after Ross even though he does not think they belong together

Katie and Ross have also fought once previously, after the latter flirted with another crew member, Alissa, during a party. Katie had said at the time that she did not want to be with him, but also forgave him immediately.

Below Deck fans slammed Ross for flirting with so many women and asked Katie why she even wanted to be with him.

Curly Ru @curly_ruby Katie is as idiotic as Ross is gross & pervy #BelowDeck Katie is as idiotic as Ross is gross & pervy #BelowDeck

So This Is Paradise @ReidProMassage Katie is an idiot for going after Ross he doesn't want to be with you #belowdeck Katie is an idiot for going after Ross he doesn't want to be with you #belowdeck

Close Call 🆘🌻🌻 @gay_close

Katie, forget it and move on!!

#BelowDeck @Stingrayomega I agree. Ross, IMO, is a great bosun, but once he’s off duty, a bit of a disaster.Katie, forget it and move on!! @Stingrayomega I agree. Ross, IMO, is a great bosun, but once he’s off duty, a bit of a disaster.Katie, forget it and move on!!#BelowDeck

Priscilla Eliza @PrisEliza



Ross and Katie should NEVER CONTINUE TO HAPPEN Back on good terms…Ross and Katie should NEVER CONTINUE TO HAPPEN #BelowDeck Back on good terms…Ross and Katie should NEVER CONTINUE TO HAPPEN #BelowDeck https://t.co/GTs1wA9E24

BlahBlahBlah @3couches Katie self esteem level is minus 20 #BelowDeck Katie self esteem level is minus 20 #BelowDeck

Regina Phalange @YaGirlPhalange Ross is an arrogant womanizing twat and Katie's eyeliner/general codependency is too much! It's too much!! #BelowDeck Ross is an arrogant womanizing twat and Katie's eyeliner/general codependency is too much! It's too much!! #BelowDeck

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #BelowDeck Ross and Katie just say goodbye #BelowDeck Ross and Katie just say goodbye

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 16?

Bravo's description of the episode, titled The Thunder From Down Under Pt. 2, read:

"Captain Lee plays a prank on a guest; chef Rachel reaches her breaking point when she challenges herself with an intricate Japanese tasting menu; Tyler wrestles with the idea of coming out to his mom; Ross and Katie define their relationship."

The charter guests had a clubbing party on the yacht, for which the crew members had to invite professional dance performers. Chef Rachel made a Japanese cusine for guests, which they loved. The guests left $40,000 tips for the crew members, which amounts to $3076 per person.

The crew went out to a party before the new guest arrived. They got very drunk and threw cake all over the floor. Ben was confused between dating Camille and Leigh-Ann, who did not care that he was already making plans to meet his former love interest after the guests went home.

The final episode of Below Deck will air on Bravo next Monday, March 20, at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the previous episodes on the Peacock streaming application.

