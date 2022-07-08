Suzy’s thriller series ANNA will have an extended version, confirms Coupang Play

Suzy’s thriller K-drama ANNA will take the audience deeper into its web of lies with its now-confirmed extended version.

On July 8, SPOTV News, a local South Korean news outlet, reported that Coupang Play was gearing up to reveal an extended version of the series. Hours later on the same day, the video streaming site confirmed the plan.

ANNA premiered on June 24, 2022, and has aired four episodes in total as of yet. The drama’s reception has been well too, considering Suzy is back on the small screen after nearly two years. Her latest drama was the hit Netflix rom-com Start-Up.

Coupang Play to treat fans with an extended version of Suzy-starrer ANNA in August

ANNA, a mystery-thriller featuring Suzy in the lead, will be releasing an extended version next month. On July 8, Coupang Play confirmed with SPOTV News that the new version will have “rich stories of the characters.”

“An extended version of ANNA will be released in August. It will be unveiled in detail with the rich stories of the characters Yoo-mi, Hyun-joo, Ji-hoon, and Ji-won. It will be a great gift to the many fans who love ANNA.”

The series was initially going to be eight episodes. It was later changed to a six-episode series. Creators wanted the drama to be more tight-knit and immersive for the audience, for which they believed cutting a few episodes would be better.

ANNA’s incredible reception has led the creators to now release an extended version. It is unclear if it would include two episodes or more or less than that.

The thriller drama revolves around Yoo-mi, a woman who gets entangled in her own web of lies and ends up living as two different people. She tells one small lie which snowballs into only one solution - to live as someone else.

Suzy’s decision of choosing ANNA as her comeback drama served the actress well. For weeks, Twitter has been abuzz with the actress’ skills, despite ending up in trouble with Chinese viewers. Unlike her easy-going, cheerful character in Start-Up, Suzy essayed a dark and gray character in the series.

The 27-year-old singer-actress and ANNA also revived the OTT platform, Coupang Play. The platform recorded the highest number of viewers during the thriller series’ release since its formation in 2020.

According to Herald Business’ report, the monthly active users of the platform reached 3.7 million users in June. This is significantly higher than the numbers it was doing in April and May, which were just around 3 million. Additionally, it recorded a spike in users and reached 600k users in June.

Reports indicate that ‘Nation’s First Love’ Suzy-starrer ANNA played a big hand in Coupang Play’s growing success. Other factors such as broadcasting international sports tournaments also worked.

Meanwhile, the last two episodes of ANNA were released on July 8. News of an extended version certainly comes across as the perfect way to build on the hype for the show, especially during the finale.

While no exact dates have been provided, ANNA’s extended version will premiere sometime in August.

