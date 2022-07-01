Suzy's Coupang Play show 'Anna' sparks backlash over 'Made in China' scene

Actor Bae Suzy's latest drama Anna is under fire for one particular scene, which was featured in the show's second episode. Chinese fans of the actor are unhappy with the scene as they have taken offense to the context of a mention of their country in this episode. The scene entailed a product being identified as one 'Made in China.'

It is important to note that the show on Coupang Play has not created much of a buzz in South Korea. Only the first two episodes of Anna have aired so far.

What is the content of the scene that offended Chinese fans?: Fans react to the jibe made in Anna against China-made products

While Suzy's character Yumi experiences financial difficulty, she tries to sell an expensive watch that her boss Anna had gifted her. She had been told that the watch was costly and a Swiss-made product. However, Yumi is shocked to learn that the watch company had recently been in the news for conning people.

The luxury store representative, who appraises the watch says,

Didn’t you know? This watch was made in China, but they labeled it ‘Swiss Made’ because they had one nail in the watch that was from Switzerland. They then charged ₩8.00 million KRW (about $6,150 USD) for it when it cost them only ₩100,000 KRW (about $76.80 USD) to make.

Fans took to their social media site Weibo to share screenshots of the scene from the K-drama and registered their complaints regarding the scene. The complaints are addressed to both the lead actors of the show and the makers as well.

A screenshot of fan reactions (Image via Koreaboo)

According to a translation of the fan reaction by Korea Boo, one fan asked,

Have you all been watching Suzy’s new drama? Many parts of the drama are controversial. There’s a scene where the female lead was gifted a counterfeit watch. When Anna went to sell the watch, the store worker said, ‘Don’t you know this brand isn’t good?’ They said the watch was made in China and then shipped to Switzerland for branding (basically implying that we’re a place that makes counterfeit products).

Despite the increasing backlash against this scene, the show's makers have not responded with an official statement. The scene continues to be included in the show as well.

What is Anna about?

The Coupang Play show is about a young woman who does everything possible to rise above the poverty she was born into. Despite facing failure in her first love, Yumi decides to take on life by the horns. She begins to work with an affluent family and learns their ways. The situation pushes her to take on the identity of her friend and boss, Anna.

Yumi scams people into believing she is the daughter of a chaebol family, one who was educated in the arts abroad and even managed to secure a job as a professor. She also meets a wealthy business person to who she gets married. Just when everything is going fine, her former boss bumps into Yumi at her apartment elevator, and what happens next will be explored in the future episodes.

The Suzy-starrer airs every Friday at 8 pm.

