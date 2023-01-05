Tabitha Brown x Target collection: Items, where to buy, price, availability and all you need to know

American actress Tabitha Brown is all set to launch her new collection with Target on January 8, 2023.

The 43-year-old has previously collaborated with the store chain to release her limited-edition fashion line and home decor. This time, however, she is focusing on approachable vegan food and kitchenware.

On January 4, Brown took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her latest collection with Target. This gives viewers a glimpse of her colorful kitchenware and vegan items. In her caption, she said that food has changed her life and after she went five years ago, she didn't know what she was doing but tried to make it easy and fun for herself every day.

She added that she knows how tough it is to figure out what to eat when one first tries a plant-based lifestyle, which was why she wanted to help make the transition easier for her fans.

Tabitha Brown x Target collection: All you need to know

Tabitha Brown's third collaboration with Target will be available beginning January 8, 2023. The new line features less-intimidating vegan food options like soups/sauces, snacks, spreads/dips, pickled okra, mango-basil sausages, dill pickle popcorn, and plant-based barbecue burgers.

Tabitha Brown's vegan food line comes after the launch of her recent cookbook, Cooking from the Spirit: Easy, Delicious, and Joyful Plant-Based Inspirations. The book is aimed at providing accessible vegan-based items for everyday life.

Of this line, she stated (via Essence):

“The line is accessible. Target is usually a location where everybody can get to pricing-wise, starting at $2.99. Most items are under $10. So, it’s affordable, and everybody can try it."

She adds that whenever she is promoting veganism or plant-based living, she wants it to be accessible and easy. She notes that she doesn't want people to overthink veganism or plant-based lifestyle.

Aside from vegan food, the line also features bright and funky patterned kitchenware which includes bowls, pitchers, serving sets, drinkware, plates, napkins, skillets, etc.

While discussing her tableware collection, Tabitha Brown stated (via Essence):

"You’ll also see familiar patterns like the leaves and the stripes in all the kitchenware. I wanted to highlight blue and yellow for the new year because we often don’t think about beachy or springy colors in the winter. After all, it’s still so cold. I wanted to make this line bright and fun.”

She managed to create several reusable totes and food storage options like tumblers and mobile containers to take the food on the go.

The price for these items is set between $2.99 to $90, with several products falling under $10. The most expensive items in the range are accessories and kitchen decor.

The new Tabitha Brown collection can be purchased from Target's website and most Target stores.

While speaking with HuffPost, Brown said she is excited to see how people would creatively use dishes, snacks, and meals from her newest collection.

