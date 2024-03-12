BTS member Kim Taehyung, widely known as V, has once again captured the hearts of fans, this time not through a record-breaking achievement but with a heartwarming gesture. Currently serving in the military, Taehyung sent food and coffee trucks to the music video shoot of IU's Love Wins All and the dedicated staff members.

The collaboration between IU and Kim Taehyung in the song has been a major talking point, drawing significant attention since its release. Love Wins All was unveiled on January 24, at midnight KST, creating a buzz online with its cinematic appeal.

The accompanying movie sketch released by IU on January 28, 2024, featured behind-the-scenes moments of the actors and crew, who worked tirelessly despite the chilly weather. In the video, IU acknowledged Taehyung's thoughtful gesture, revealing that he had ordered food and coffee for everyone on the set.

She playfully applauded him and introduced V to the staff, who later enjoyed the feast he had arranged. Almost six months later, Supportruck, the company responsible for the food trucks, shared pictures on their Instagram. Supportruck's caption read,

"Supportruck went to the filming site of IU’s Love Wins All music video featuring BTS V! Supportruck was on the Love Wins All site for two days, and V prepared Supportruck’s delicious drinks and Bungeoppang & Odeng set on the first day, and teokbokki+fries+sundae+odeng set with chicken skewers on the second day!! He prepared a full set."

Following Supportruck's post, fans of the BTS singer took to social media to praise him for his kindness. One fan wrote,

Fans praise BTS Taehyung for his kind gesture at the Love Wins All mv shoot

On the first day, BTS V arranged for drinks and a set of Bungeoppang and Odeng. The latter item received high praise for its deliciousness, adding to Supportruck's well-established reputation.

As stated by the company's Instagram caption, IU greeted Supportruck with a beautiful smile, expressing her happiness at the surprise support. IU's manager enthusiastically endorsed Supportruck's offerings, encouraging everyone to indulge in the delightful treats.

Thanks to Taehyung, the crew on set relished the drinks, sweet bungeoppang, and hot odeng. Fans couldn't help but shower praise on V for his considerate and caring nature.

The Korean fishcakes, hot odeng, and sweet bungeoppang provided warmth and comfort during the winter shoot. On the second day, the extravagant combination of teokbokki, fries, sundae, and odeng set with chicken skewers continued to fuel the hardworking team.

While V is currently fulfilling his military service alongside other BTS members, his upcoming single, FRI(END)S, is set to be released by BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST.