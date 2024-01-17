“Taehyung's so precious!”: Fans swoon as a video of BTS’ V singing along to the ‘Army Song’ at his graduation ceremony goes viral

On January 17, 2024, a user named @jaru_tae shared a video of BTS' Kim Taehyung on their social media account. The Love Me Again singer was singing a military song and soon the post went viral on social media, resulting in diverse reactions from fans.

The Rainy Days singer was enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon. In South Korea, every able-bodied man must enlist for military service spanning 18 months or more depending on their assigned department.

Fans couldn't stop swooning over the video of the Love Me Again singer singing a military song as it went viral on social media. They stated that even the military couldn't snatch away his innocence. One user tweeted:

"He looks like such a little boy here": Fans can't get enough of BTS' Kim Taehyung singing a military song

On January 16, 2024, a military graduation ceremony was held where Kim Taehyung completed his five-week basic training among the six military elite trainees. These trainees are required to meet strict requirements. As the idol graduated from his five-week basic training, fans were proud and shared a plethora of compliments about him on social media.

The idol's parents also came to see him during the ceremony. The aforementioned Twitter user, seemingly present at the graduation ceremony, recorded a video of the BTS member singing a military song. They captioned their video as:

"Taehyung singing a military song. Sorry for taking pictures like this, I was so nervous. But Taehyung is so cute."

Soon, fans started sharing the video among themselves and stated that he was singing, making his iconic Tata mic face, and even the military could not take away the child present in the Love Me Again singer. They were gushing over his expression as he sincerely sang the military songs and shared a series of thoughts about it on social media.

Fans swoon as a video of BTS’ V singing along to the ‘Army Song’ at his graduation ceremony goes viral:

Meanwhile, as BTS' Kim Taehyung graduated from his five-week basic training, he shared a series of updates on his Instagram, including advertisements related to Compose Coffee and pictures for the February issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea.

The Love Me Again singer is set to transfer to the Army Administrative School where he will receive an additional three weeks of basic training as he has selected the Special Duty Mission of the Capital Defence Command.