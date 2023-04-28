Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 unveils the first look of Kim Bum 

On April 25, 2023, tvN unveiled the first look of Kim Bum's character, Lee Rang, for the upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. Kim Bum looked stunning in a series of stills, wearing 1938's era clothing attire while holding an intense and dark expression.

While the first season of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed was set in the modern era and focused on building the bond between Lee Rang and Lee Yeon, the upcoming season will showcase how Lee Yeon falls into an unexpected time trip where he goes back to 1938 and struggles to find his way back home.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938: Kim Bum's character will showcase his soft side despite looking tough from the outside

In Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Kim Bum's character is the leader of a group of bandits and always wears an intense expression. He looks at people as if they have done something wrong to him. Wearing a jacket and a shirt, he exudes a charisma that is difficult to avoid.

In the first season, Lee Rang and Lee Yeon, the characters played by Kim Bum and Lee Dong-wook, resolved all doubts about their relationship. However, in the second season, everything will be repeated, and Lee Yeon will have to work on resolving the grave misunderstanding between them.

After being hurt by his brother Lee Yeon, Lee Rang toughens himself against all the odds. However, he eventually showcases his soft side in one of the stills, where he tenderly holds a puppy close to his chest.

The stills are raising anticipation among fans, and they are eagerly looking forward to the return of Kim Bum as Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine-tailed 1938.

Meanwhile, the actor was joined by other cast members, including Lee Dong-wook, Kim So-yeon, Ryu Kyung-soo, Kim Yong-ji, and Hwang-hee. The show is helmed by director Kang Shin-hyo and by screenwriter Han Woo-ri, who has previously worked together on the first season of the Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

More about Kim Bum

The South Korean actor is one of the most prominent and popular actors in the entertainment industry and has been working for over a decade. He is also known as the crush of many K-drama viewers who started recognizing him in the high school drama Boys Over Flowers.

He is also well-known for other dramas, including Law School, Ghost Doctor, V Love, Goddes of Fire, That Winter, the Wind Blows, and High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged, among others. Fans hope to see him doing more drama in the future. He has also appeared in films, including Lovers & Movies and The Beloved.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is slated to premiere on May 6, 2023.

