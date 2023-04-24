Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 unveils first look of Kim So-yeon

On April 21, 2023, tvN unveiled the first look of Kim So-yeon's character, Ryu Hong-joo, in the upcoming fantasy drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. The series of stills showcases the actress as a charming and bold woman donned in highly fashionable clothes from the time period. As such, fans are anticipating that Kim So-yeon's character will showcase a charismatic personality.

The first season of Tale of the Nine-Tailed premiered in 2020 featuring Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum, and Jo Bo-ah. However, Kim So-yeon has replaced Jo Bo-ah for the upcoming season 2 of the aforementioned drama. The second season takes Gumiho and Lee Yeon back to 1938, where he encounters his friends, foes, and brother. He struggles to get back to his loved ones in the present year by finding out why he's here.

Kim So-yeon is seen wearing a traditional white hanbok in one of the stills of Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938

In the upcoming drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, Kim So-yeon is set to chronicle the character of a former Goddess of the Mountain on the Korean peninsula's western side.

She goes by the name Ryu Hong-joo and can be seen donned up with expensive clothing pieces in the stills, which showcase her impeccable fashion sense. Kim So-yeon's character is said to be one of the primary figures among the guardian spirits who protected Joseon at the time.

In the second still, she is seen wearing a traditional white-colored hanbok, holding her sword as if showing it to someone or about to attack. The traditional hanbok is tied up with a red-colored bow clothing piece.

In the third and last still cut, she is seen with her mischievous smile while showcasing a wooden box to someone wearing earrings. Moreover, viewers can expect strong stunts and action scenes from Kim So-yeon's character by looking at the teaser and videos uploaded by tvN for Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-wook and Kim Bum are set to reprise their roles from the first season, namely Lee Yeon and Lee Rang. The latter will then discover how, when, and why the former ended up in 1938. Moreover, Lee Rang is even baffled to see why his brother is seen embracing Ryu Hong-joo and getting emotional.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 will be helmed by director Kang Shin-hyo and penned by screenwriter Han Woo-ri. The duo also worked together for the first season. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season and have high expectations from the actors considering the massive success of season one.

More about Kim So-yeon

Kim So-yeon has been one of the most prominent and famous actresses in the Korean industry. She has starred in many hit dramas over the years, including Iris, The Penthouse: War in Life, and its three seasons. She gained international fame and success through the three seasons of the aforementioned series where she played the role of an antagonist.

The actress is currently under J Wide Company and has been married to Lee Sang-woo since 2017. She has also appeared in other underrated dramas like Mother of Mine, Secret Mother, Happy Home, Two Weeks, Athena: Goddes of War, and others. Kim So-yeon was last seen in a cameo role in the second season of Taxi Driver.

The Tale of the Nine-Tailed is slated to premiere on May 6, 2023.

