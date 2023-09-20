Taylor Swift vault puzzle glitch on Google: How to fix the problem and get access to 1989 themed game

On September 19, 2023, Taylor Swift announced an interactive word puzzle game through an Instagram post. Solving the puzzle leads to the names of the vault tracks on the re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version). However, the game might not appear when searching due to a glitch.

If the glitch is present and one has not been able to access the puzzle, there is still time to fix it and gain access to the game since there are 33 million combined puzzles to solve.

The quickest way to solve the glitch is to update one’s browser to the latest edition and ensure the site’s popup settings are enabled. Patience is key, as the feature might not yet be available in some regions.

Taylor Swift's vault puzzle glitch solution detailed

The solution to the glitch that prevents one from accessing Taylor Swift’s puzzle game for the new album is given below:

Start by opening the browser and typing in the correct search keywords. The keywords are Taylor Swift.

If it does not appear on searching with the keyword, ensure your browser is updated to the latest edition. If it is not updated, do so now.

After updating, go to your browser’s Privacy and Security settings and then go to the pop-up settings. Enable pop-ups for the site, as these are required for the game to run.

Double-check your internet connection speed. If it is slow, switch to a different connection. The puzzle game will likely only work with a fast internet connection.

Make sure your browser is a clean one. Clear out the cookies and caches to lighten your browser.

If, even after all these steps, the singer’s game does not appear, then it is possible that the game is not yet available in the region. There could also be some technical glitches on Google's end. In either of these cases, one must wait for the game to become available.

More about Taylor Swift's re-recorded album

Taylor Swift announced the re-recording of 1989, titled 1989: Taylor's Version, on August 9, 2023. It is the fourth studio album to be re-recorded by the artist to regain control over her intellectual property after the masters of the copies were sold to Scooter Braun without her consent.

The new version of the album will feature tracks from the Vault, a collection of unreleased songs, and reworks of all the tracks featured in the original version of the album.

Taylor Swift started her re-recording project after she was unable to purchase her Masters from Big Machine Records, something which she could not prevent due to the lack of legal precedence in the matter. The re-recording project is considered to be part of the larger discourse over artists' rights currently sweeping through the world.