''That's asinine'': Twitter in disbelief over Nancy Meyers' canceled Netflix rom-com budget

Nancy Meyers' upcoming star-studded project, which contained actors like Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender, has reportedly been scrapped by Netflix in a recent development.

It is speculated that the project's rumored budget of around $130 million is the primary reason why the streaming giant decided to cancel what would have been Meyers' first film since the 2015 comedy-drama The Intern.

This is somewhat interesting, given that the rom-com genre typically requires a significantly lower budget than the one indicated for Nancy Meyers' latest film, which is apparently titled Paris Paramount.

While the film is apparently being marketed to possible purchasers, social media users have reacted with the budget being the topic of most conversation.

How are fans reacting to Netflix scrapping Nancy Meyers' latest project?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Netflix has cancelled Nancy Meyers’ $130M rom-com due to budget issues.



The film would have starred Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender. It is unknown if another studio will pick up the film.



(Source: Deadline) Netflix has cancelled Nancy Meyers’ $130M rom-com due to budget issues.The film would have starred Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender. It is unknown if another studio will pick up the film.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/qG014LHUU8

Meyers is one of the most well-loved directors in Hollywood, with many appreciating her feel-good movies and happy endings. Her films have also become a staple guilty pleasure watch across the globe. But this did not stop fans from questioning how a rom-com could cost such a humongous amount to make.

This seemed to be the mood across Twitter after Discussing Film posted the update on their page.

Steven Darancette @sdarancette @DavidHSteinberg But the Nancy Meyer kitchens we could've had! The built in pasta steamer! The island counters! The tile! The wine chiller! @DavidHSteinberg But the Nancy Meyer kitchens we could've had! The built in pasta steamer! The island counters! The tile! The wine chiller!

Alex Meyer @AJMeyer Why does James Cameron get a billion dollars but we are somehow pulling the plug on Nancy Meyers for one hundred mil?? Why does James Cameron get a billion dollars but we are somehow pulling the plug on Nancy Meyers for one hundred mil??

While there are some varying opinions about the budget, fans still seem to want to see a Nancy Meyer film (who wouldn't?). Even if the film gets picked up by another studio, it will be difficult to find investors willing to put up that kind of money for a romantic comedy.

Jake Utley @utley_jake @THR Gutted! They’d rather have ten Glass Onion looking houses than Nancy Meyer’s Sistine Chapel @THR Gutted! They’d rather have ten Glass Onion looking houses than Nancy Meyer’s Sistine Chapel https://t.co/v8ZR84pzAS

professional misandrist @bettenboujee a league of their own ending and nancy meyer's movie getting canceled?? during women's month????? a league of their own ending and nancy meyer's movie getting canceled?? during women's month?????

The movie was scheduled to be directed, written, and produced by Meyers. The announcement was made in 2022, much to the delight of the fans. To note, Meyers has not directed a film since The Intern in 2015.

Though the story of Paris Paramount is still officially under wraps, it is reportedly inspired by Nancy Meyers' own life. The movie will reportedly follow a young filmmaker who falls in love with a producer.

Such plots have made Nancy Meyers famous. She has already given us some classics that have defined their time period, such as the romantic comedies Something's Gotta Give, What Women Want, and The Parent Trap. Her most recent picture featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, two of Hollywood's biggest names.

It is still unclear whether Paris Paramount will ever see the green light, but most would be hoping it does.

Poll : 0 votes