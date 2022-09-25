“It never gets old”: Lisa Ann Walter reacts to TikTok's love for her ‘The Parent Trap’ character Chessy

Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter reacted to TikTokers recreating her outfit from the 1998 hit movie, The Parent Trap.

The actress appeared in an exclusive interview with E! News where she expressed her joy at seeing Gen Z flaunting oversized clothes similar to her character Chessy from the movie. She said:

“I think it's lovely, it never gets old.”

She also shared that she was not a fan of the outfits, but wore whatever the movie required her to. Lisa Ann Walter added:

“When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'.”

90's fashion has made a major comeback, especially within the TikTok community. Creators can be seen sporting 90s essentials like oversized shirts, baggy denim, and chunky belts.

Lisa Ann Walter said that the younger generation is smarter in terms of their fashion choices

Lisa Ann Walter and her Abbott Elementary co-star, Sheryl Lee Ralph, both agreed that her outfit in the movie "works" and is "comfortable."

Lisa further added that the current generation is smart in choosing comfort over style. She said:

“I think your generation (referring to her host, Alexandra Bellusci), the younger generations are so much smarter, in a way, than we are. They're like, 'I'm not shoving my pigs in little pointy shoes with big heels. I'm going to be in comfortable shoes and like a floppy shirt and some comfy chino pants.”

She also shared her feelings about teenagers recreating her looks from the movie, or creating outfits inspired by her character. She said that she reposts every picture she receives from fans showing off their Chessy inspired outfits. She said:

“They're going to their first day of school and they send me pictures and I always repost them. Just know that! If you send me a picture of you as Chessy, hashtag 'Chessy Forever,' I am re-posting that on my social media. Go for it!”

The Shall We Dance actress is not currently active on TikTok, but says that she was "dragged" onto the app by her The Parent Trap bestie, Elaine Hendrix.

She added:

“I'll get on TikTok one of these days, I'm sort of on there because Elaine, my bestie from The Parent Trap, dragged me into her TikTok world. I don't really do it yet, but I will.”

Lisa Ann Walter played the family nanny for Nick Parker's (played by Dennis Quaid) daughter Hallie Parker (played by Lindsay Lohan). Her wardrobe included baggy pants that cut at the ankles, a loose-fitting t-shirt, and an oversized jean jacket.

Lisa Ann Walter did not initially like her wardrobe in the movie

During an interview with US Weekly, Lisa Ann Walter shared that she fought "tooth and nail" to change her look in the movie.

She said that movie director Nancy Meyers "has an incredible sense of style" and that she "was very clear about what everybody’s look."

She said that she did not like her clothes, especially because they did not show her waist and triggered body image issues. She revealed that she even tried to sneakily wear a second layer of mascara when her co-star Dennis caught her, and explained that the script required her to look plain so that the audience did not get confused about their on-screen relationship.

She said:

“And as a writer myself, I’m like, yeah. A lot of people thought, ‘Oh, was that his sister?’ Like, there had to be no confusion on that sexual energy. Because people had to figure out who was who and who were we rooting for. And so I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I get it.’ That was good.”

Lisa's chemistry with Lindsay, however, was appreciated by the audience and the movie became a grand hit. It earned $92.1 million at the box office and is still loved by viewers worldwide.

