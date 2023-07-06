“That’s my choice and there’s no one I'm hurting”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up while singing Typa Girl at their BST concert, sparks speculation

A clip of BLACKPINK’s Jennie getting emotional while singing the group's hit song Typa Girl at British Summer Time concert on Sunday, July 2, is going viral on the internet. The talented K-pop girl group became the first Korean artists to headline London’s famous BST concert at Hyde Park on July 2 and enthralled over 65,000 attending fans.

At one point, the girls sang Typa Girl, a b-side track from their second full album, BORN PINK. BLINKs noticed BLACKPINK’s Jennie tearing up while singing the lyrics, “That's my choice and there's no one I'm hurting," while singing the track. While the exact reason for her getting emotional is not known, fans speculate it has to do with the recent developments in her personal and professional life.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was heavily criticised for her dating rumours with BTS’ V and her decision to star in HBO’s recently concluded raunchy drama, The Idol. @trnphthao shared a glimpse of her emotional performance on Typa Girl and wrote an encouraging message for the singer.

Love J @trnphthao #BLACKPINKxBSTHydePark Jennie cried while singing "That's my choice and there's no one I'm hurting" part of Tally song. Nini don't cry. No one is allowed to hurt our Nini. We will always be by your side and support you. BLINKs are always proud of you. We love you JENNIE #JENNIE Jennie cried while singing "That's my choice and there's no one I'm hurting" part of Tally song. Nini don't cry. No one is allowed to hurt our Nini. We will always be by your side and support you. BLINKs are always proud of you. We love you JENNIE #JENNIE #BLACKPINKxBSTHydePark https://t.co/vjmPKPKHY7

BLACKPINK's Jennie getting emotional while singing Typa Girl at her group's BST concert in London has sparked discussions amongst fans. While one cannot pinpoint the exact reason why the SOLO singer suddenly started crying, BLINKs have attributed it to her alleged turbulent personal and professional life.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been in the news for almost a year now for one or the other reasons. It is no secret that the Pink Venom singer has been embroiled in dating rumours with BTS’ V for around a year now after they were allegedly spotted on a romantic getaway to Jeju Islands last May.

More recently, the duo were reportedly spotted in Paris in May 2023, enjoying a quiet evening together. Understandably this caused an uproar amongst BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans, with unsavoury and abusive comments directed at the SOLO singer and her character. At the time, BLINKs were furious with YG Entertainment for their non-committal stance.

Additionally, BLACKPINK member Jennie faced a lot of heat from Korean netizens and K-pop fans for partaking in the controversial and raunchy drama, HBO’s The Idol. The SOLO singer played the role of the ambitious, social climber Dyanne, eyeing protagonist Jocelyn’s (played by Lily-Rose Depp) spot.

Although, she had no raunchy scenes, her seductive dance moves gained massive traction amongst Koreans who criticised her for her titillating and vulgar dance moves. Fans even questioned her for her decision to star in The Idol and how she let BLINKs down by doing this.

While the reasons mentioned are purely speculative, the narrative fits like a glove with the lyrics of Typa Girl mentioned above. It seems like BLACKPINK’s Jennie had an emotional outburst over the various controversies in life and the fan tweets in the recent past are proof of the same.

h ❄ @lalisalovemme no matter how much hate the pinks get i just know they would never get on weverse & complain 'cause that's just embarrassing. they get 100x more hate than most idols & they're one of the few ones who are dealing with the hate the right way - not acknowledging it publicly + no matter how much hate the pinks get i just know they would never get on weverse & complain 'cause that's just embarrassing. they get 100x more hate than most idols & they're one of the few ones who are dealing with the hate the right way - not acknowledging it publicly +

While, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has time and again defended her choice to star in HBO’s The Idol and praised her equation with The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan. Despite that, she has faced severe s*ut shaming on the internet.

Also, her alleged relationship with BTS’ V continues to make headlines, owing to their global popularity. Notably, the dating rumours and YG Entertainment’s lack of clarification on the dating rumours have caused friction in the fandom.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s The Idol might get canceled owing to the negative response

Jennie made her acting and Hollywood debut in HBO’s The Idol with a brief but impactful role as the ambitious backup dancer, Dyanne. While, she wowed fans with her amazing performance, the show might be facing an axe due to the overwhelmingly negative response. Despite the criticism, the first episode of The Idol garnered 0.232 million viewers or 0.05 television rating points, the main draw being Jennie

It is believed that The Idol, which was originally planned for six episodes, got reduced to five episodes and may not be renewed at all for a season 2. BLINKs are disappointed as they were looking forward to Dyanne’s character arc and Jennie’s rendition of World Class Sinner.

Although, there is no official word from HBO, BLINKs don’t have their hopes too high and are instead praying the SOLO singer signs more projects that highlight her true acting talent.

