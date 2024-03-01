Fans of BTS's Jungkook are in for a treat as GQ KOREA recently revealed an extraordinary invention at Pine & Co., one of Seoul's iconic bars. The magazine showcased the ingenious creations of Pine & Co.'s top bartenders, Du Ui-hong, also known as Joe, and Beom-suk Park, fondly called Patt.

The report highlighted that the duo ingeniously captured the spirit of the BTS vocalist's solo debut album, GOLDEN, through three distinct cocktails: 'Incomplete Alexander,' 'Bittersweet Negroni,' and 'Reminiscent Highball.' Specific songs inspired each cocktail—Standing Next To You, Hate You, and Shot Glass of Tears—from his chart-topping album.

Fans laud Jungkook for his impact as PINE & Co.'s bartender introduced Jungkook-flavored cocktails

Established in 2020, Pine & Co. has become a haven for diverse drinking cultures, transcending genres like culture, art, experience, and story. The bar's commitment to providing a unique and immersive experience is evident when the bartenders translate the emotions of Jungkook's music into delectable cocktails.

The creators of the cocktails explained the meaning behind each:

Incomplete Alexander- Drawing inspiration from Standing Next To You, this sweet classic cocktail, the 'Alexander,' was transformed to symbolize the complexities of love's beginning. With a savory cream floating atop a transparent yet sweet base, the cocktail reflects the duality within relationships. The broken glass design embodies the continuation of Jungkook's on-stage journey.

Bittersweet Negroni- For the track Hate You, the cocktail Bittersweet Negroni mirrors the lyrics' theme of avoiding hurt through hatred. Replacing Campari with Gentian liqueur, Suze, and infusing a vermouth twist, the cocktail captures the complex interplay of bitter and sweet elements, mirroring the nuances found in tumultuous relationships.

Reminiscent Highball- The 10th track from the album, Shot Glass Of Tears inspired the Reminiscent Highball, symbolizing the acceptance of the end of a relationship and the transformation of individuals. With geranium-infused highball, it encapsulates the three-dimensional feelings of a breakup, echoing the song's emotional depth.

Fans were undoubtedly proud of the artist's impact and thought that this was 'perfect' since the singer loves to drink, as seen in the live sessions he used to do before enlisting in the military.

They took to social media to acknowledge the impact of the BTS member.

Recipes of the cocktails as per GQ Magazine

Incomplete Alexander: -

Ingredients: Bombay cacao gin, coffee liquor, umami cream, orange soboro

Directions: Mix gin and coffee syrup, chill with ice, top with umami cream, and decorate with sweet bread and edible gold.

Bittersweet Negroni:-

Ingredients: Bombay, Suze, Blanc de Blanc Vermouth, Campari Foam

Directions: Mix Bombay, Suze, and vermouth, chill with ice, and top with Campari foam.

Reminiscent Highball:-

Ingredients: Gray Goose, Geranium Liqueur, Geranium Flower

Directions: Fill a glass with ice, add Gray Goose, geranium liqueur, and soda, and finish by decorating with geranium flowers.

Released on November 3, 2023, Jungkook's GOLDEN has been a massive success, achieving million-seller status on Hanteo within three hours and becoming a double million-seller in just five hours.

Despite the idol's ongoing military service, fans continue to celebrate his achievements. This collaboration showcases the bartenders' creativity and demonstrates the BTS singer's profound impact on various artistic realms.